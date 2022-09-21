Submit Release
12 insurers approved for 2023 Exchange health insurance market, 8.18% average rate change

September 14, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Twelve health insurers are approved to sell plans in Washington's 2023 Exchange health insurance market. The average rate increase is 8.8%.  Plans from two additional health insurers (Asuris Northwest Health and Providence Health Plan) are still under review for sale outside of the Exchange.

Key drivers behind this year's premium changes are increased utilization, including pent-up demand for elective surgeries and changes to what payments the insurers either owed or received under the Affordable Care Act's risk adjustment program.  This program stabilizes the market by spreading the financial risk across all insurers. It requires federally collected funds be redistributed from plans with lower-risk enrollees to plans with higher-risk enrollees. Insurers must estimate these amounts when they file their requests in June and the amounts are adjusted once the final calculations are made later in the summer. 

"More than 200,000 people in Washington state get their health coverage through our individual market,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “It’s critical they have choices for meaningful and affordable coverage, and I'm pleased to see our market doing so well. I know that premiums and cost-sharing are still high for many, especially those who don’t qualify for subsidies, and we need to do more to address the underlying costs of health care.”

People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, Wahealthplanfinder.org.  Additional financial subsidies were available under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and helped more than 60,000 people afford coverage last year. This help will continue through 2025 due to the recently passed Federal Inflation Reduction Act. 

An estimated 219,112 people in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market. As of June 2021, Washington's uninsured rate was 5.2%.

See approved Exchange health insurers and plans by county (PDF, 192.41KB). 

2023 Approved average rate changes for health insurers selling in Washington's Exchange 

Insurer

Average rate change requested

Average rate change approved

Inside/Outside Exchange, or both

Bridgespan Health Company 

16.10%

15.68%

Inside

Community Health Plan of Washington 

New plans

New plans

Inside

Coordinated Care Corporation

-1.23%

-3.50%

Inside

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest

3.70%

5.22%

Both

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington 

4.50%

6.99%

Both

LifeWise Health Plan of Washington 

12.51%

16.05%

Inside

Molina Healthcare of Washington, Inc.

8.69%

10.02%

Inside

PacificSource Health Plan

15.41%

15.48%

Both

Premera Blue Cross

9.66%

10.08%

Inside

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

4.52%

0.42%

Both

Regence BlueShield

13.71%

12.83%

Both

UnitedHealthcare of Oregon, Inc.

15.26%

15.28%

Both

Approved average* rate change

*Based on weighted enrollment 

7.14%

8.18%

  

 

