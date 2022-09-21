Global Sales Tax Software Market Size Worth 14.5 Billion by 2030 at a 9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Sales Tax Software Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 7.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 14.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Avalara, Inc., APEX Analytix, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ryan, LLC, The Sage Group Plc, Sovos Compliance LLC, Taxjar, Vertex, Inc., Xero Limited, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated), and others.

/EIN News/ -- Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Sales Tax Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Solution (Tax filings, Consumer Use Tax Management, Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sales Tax Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 7.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14.5 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The report examines the Sales Tax Software market's driving and restraining factors and the impact analysis throughout the projection period. Further, the report observes global opportunities in the Sales Tax Software market.

Sales Tax Software Market: Overview

Sales Tax Software streamlines automates, and unifies sales taxes' management, reporting, and calculation. The system provides options for managing consumer use taxes, value-added taxes, filing tax returns, and integrating software with the financial database.

Growth Factors

The global Sales Tax Software market is accelerating due to key driving factors such as the ongoing expansion in the amount of digital financial transitions and the complexity of tax rules. Additionally, the increased usage of cutting-edge technology for tracking taxpayers and strict government tax collection regulations offers lucrative market prospects during the projection period. Global market growth is hampered by a shortage of skilled labor and rising data security concerns.

Segmental Overview

Complex Regulations and Compliances Boosting the Demand for Sales Tax Software Market

The market for Sales Tax Software is categorized into solution, deployment, and end-user. Based on the solution, the consumer use tax management segment dominated the Sales Tax Software market in 2021. By end-user, the retail segment is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period.

The growing e-commerce sector is supporting the growth of the retail segment. Also, the rising digitalization in various organizations across varied sectors is expected to drive the demand for Sales Tax Software. Based on deployment, the cloud-based Sales Tax Software is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2030. The low-cost initial deployment offered by cloud-based software boosts its demand among SMEs.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high CAGR during 2022-2030. The developing economies in the region, such as India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia, are noticing high adoption of digitalization by organizations. The growth of cloud infrastructure supported by the availability of high-speed internet infrastructure, coupled with supportive government initiatives, is resulting in the digitalization of enterprises. Thus, the demand for Sales Tax Software is expected to accelerate from the organizations undergoing the digitalization process.

The market for Sales Tax Software in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The organization's stringent government regulations and early adoption of advanced software, particularly in the US and Canada, are propelling the market's growth.

Key Players Insights

The overall Sales Tax Software market comprises of few large players focused on launching new and advanced solutions and expanding their geographical reach through collaborations and partnerships.

The report offers a company analysis to give a 360-degree overview of the major players operating in the market. Moreover, the report also comprises key strategic developments related to the market, including new service launches, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, collaborations & joint ventures, partnerships, research & development, and regional expansion of key player participants involved in the global Sales Tax Software market.

An in-depth investment analysis has been performed, providing forecast and prevailing opportunities for the market participants. The market report focuses on significant characteristics of the market that comprise historic data, present market revenues, PEST analysis, technological investments, and competitive analysis in the related industry.

Some of the prominent players

Avalara, Inc.

APEX Analytix

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Ryan, LLC

The Sage Group Plc

Sovos Compliance LLC

Taxjar

Vertex, Inc.

Xero Limited

Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated)

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Sales Tax Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Sales Tax Software market forward?

What are the Sales Tax Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Sales Tax Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Sales Tax Software market sample report and company profiles?

Recent Development

February 2022 : Avalara certified over 20 more application integrations with its tax compliance software, comprising accounting, enterprise resource planning, point-of-sale, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and CRM systems.

June 2021 : The leading provider of digital payments, Stripe, announced the launch of a new tool. The newly launched product is designed to simplify the calculation and collection of sales taxes for businesses.

June 2021: Anrok raised US$ 4.3 million to develop software to help SaaS companies address their tax filing complications.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Avalara, Inc., APEX Analytix, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ryan, LLC, The Sage Group Plc, Sovos Compliance LLC, Taxjar, Vertex, Inc., Xero Limited, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Incorporated), and Others Key Segment By Solution, Deployment, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

The global Sales Tax Software market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Tax filings

Consumer Use Tax Management

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sales Tax Software market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the sales Tax Software market size was valued at around USD 7.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on component segmentation, the compliance document management solutions segment was predicted to hold the dominant market share in 2021.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment is projected to exhibit a high CAGR during the projected period.

By end-user, the retail segment is estimated to be the largest revenue contributor in 2021.

On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Sales Tax Software market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Sales Tax Software market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Sales Tax Software market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Sales Tax Software market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Sales Tax Software industry.

Managers in the Sales Tax Software sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Sales Tax Software market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Sales Tax Software products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

