Vicor Corporation is named 2022 Massachusetts Manufacturer of the Year

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation was recognized for manufacturing excellence on September 16 at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., by the Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP). Following the opening of the first-ever Converter housed in Package (ChiP™) fabrication facility in Andover, Mass., Vicor has been acknowledged as a leader in Massachusetts manufacturing.



“It is a great honor to be recognized for manufacturing excellence,” said Mike McNamara, Vicor vice president of operations. “Vicor has innovated its advanced power-on-package (PoP) technology for its high-performance, high-density power modules. We feel privileged to receive this award on behalf of the many people at Vicor who made this possible.”

Thanks to the support of State Senator Barry Finegold, representing the Second Essex and Middlesex district, Vicor joins an elite group of manufacturing companies that have achieved excellence in manufacturing in recent years. This select group, which embodies the values of innovation, automation and sustainability, received a commemorative plaque in honor of their achievement.

For more than 40 years Vicor has manufactured its high-performance, high-density power modules in Andover and Lincoln, R.I. A recently completed Andover factory expansion reflects Vicor’s continued leadership in high-density power modules and underscores a continuous drive to innovate, automate and increase capacity to meet rising demand. The expansion is integral to the long-term Vicor business strategy to support high-growth markets including automotive electrification, high-performance data centers and advanced robotics.

“Our new ChiP fab is the world’s first power module foundry capable of supporting demand for high-density power modules with the scalability required by an expanding ecosystem of applications and customers,” said McNamara. “Our manufacturing process allows us to cost-effectively produce power modules with short cycle times and superior quality.”

The new, vertically-integrated ChiP fab utilizes proprietary techniques analogous to those employed by semiconductor wafer fabs. Patented processes differentiate Vicor by enabling much higher-density power-system solutions.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, the leader in high-performance power modules, solves the toughest power challenges for customers, enabling them to innovate and maximize system performance. Easy-to-deploy Vicor power modules provide the highest density and efficiency enabling advanced power delivery networks from the power source to the point-of-load. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor serves customers worldwide with unequaled power conversion and power delivery technologies. www.vicorpower.com

ChiP™ is a trademark of Vicor Corporation.

Contact:

Stephen Germino

Media Relations & PR, Director/Vicor Corporation

978 749.8243

sgermino@vicorpower.com

