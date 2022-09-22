RGV Agents Make 20 Arrests After Thwarting Smuggling Attempts

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents disrupted five smuggling events leading to 20 arrests.

On September 20, RGV agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Traverse near Linn. Agents activated their emergency lights and the vehicle veered off the road, struck a fence and came to a stop where multiple subjects exited the vehicle and attempted to abscond into nearby brush. Two migrants were apprehended. Agents searched the area but were unable to locate any additional subjects.

Later that morning, RGV agents encountered a similar event with a Dodge Durango near Raymondville when multiple subjects fled into nearby brush. Agents apprehended one migrant, but the driver eluded apprehension.

Also on September 20, RGV agents apprehended three subjects near Rudolph. The migrants were located after a Ford F150 failed to yield, veered off the road, and drove through a ranch perimeter fence. Several additional subjects, to include the driver, absconded into nearby brush and eluded arrest.

Later that evening, Harlingen Border Patrol Station (HRL) camera operators observed a Chevrolet Uplander load up migrants in a well-known smuggling area near La Paloma. Moments later, the disabled vehicle was encountered by HRL agents in a ditch. Agents apprehended four migrants in the van and four migrants who absconded into nearby brush. The migrants in the van sustained minor injuries and were transported to HRL for medical evaluation. All were determined to be in the U.S. illegally. Additionally, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended six noncitizens in a human smuggling event near Roma. One migrant was determined to need emergency medical services and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and to help save lives by reporting suspicious activity at 1-800-863-9382.

