Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,748 in the last 365 days.

Amendments to South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Court News ...

2022-09-21-01

The Supreme Court of South Carolina


Re: Amendment to Rule 402(l) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Appellate Case No. 2022-001255

 

ORDER


Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, we amend Rule 402(l) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules to increase the number of members on the Committee on Character and Fitness set forth in Rule 402(l)(1) and to update the number of members that constitute a quorum for a meeting of the full Committee set forth in Rule 402(l)(4).  The amendments are set forth in the attachment and are effective immediately.

 

s/Donald W. Beatty                        C.J.

s/John W. Kittredge                           J.

s/Kaye G. Hearn                                J.

s/John Cannon Few                           J.

s/George C. James, Jr.                      J.

Columbia, South Carolina
September 21, 2022

 

Rule 402
Admission to Practice Law

(l) Committee on Character and Fitness.

(1) Members. The Committee on Character and Fitness shall consist of eighteen (18) members of the South Carolina Bar who shall be appointed by the Supreme Court for five (5) year terms.  Members of the bar who are inactive members, judicial members, military members, administrative law judge or workers' compensation commission members, retired members, or limited members shall not be appointed to the Committee.  In case of a vacancy on the Committee, the Supreme Court shall appoint a member of the South Carolina Bar to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

. . .

(4) Quorum.  A quorum for a meeting of the full Committee shall be ten (10) members, and a quorum for a panel shall be three (3) members.

 


You just read:

Amendments to South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.