Amendments to South Carolina Appellate Court Rules

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina



Re: Amendment to Rule 402(l) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules Appellate Case No. 2022-001255

ORDER

Pursuant to Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution, we amend Rule 402(l) of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules to increase the number of members on the Committee on Character and Fitness set forth in Rule 402(l)(1) and to update the number of members that constitute a quorum for a meeting of the full Committee set forth in Rule 402(l)(4). The amendments are set forth in the attachment and are effective immediately.

s/Donald W. Beatty C.J. s/John W. Kittredge J. s/Kaye G. Hearn J. s/John Cannon Few J. s/George C. James, Jr. J.

Columbia, South Carolina

September 21, 2022



Rule 402

Admission to Practice Law

(l) Committee on Character and Fitness.

(1) Members. The Committee on Character and Fitness shall consist of eighteen (18) members of the South Carolina Bar who shall be appointed by the Supreme Court for five (5) year terms. Members of the bar who are inactive members, judicial members, military members, administrative law judge or workers' compensation commission members, retired members, or limited members shall not be appointed to the Committee. In case of a vacancy on the Committee, the Supreme Court shall appoint a member of the South Carolina Bar to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

. . .

(4) Quorum. A quorum for a meeting of the full Committee shall be ten (10) members, and a quorum for a panel shall be three (3) members.



