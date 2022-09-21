Submit Release
Auditor Galloway issues audit of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department

09/21/2022 - Jefferson City, Mo.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. The audit recommendations include improving payroll procedures, better oversight of physical inventory, and reviewing permit fees.

The report, which gives a rating of "good," is part of the on-going comprehensive audit of the city of St. Louis government.

Auditors found that the department did not always maintain adequate payroll records to award compensatory overtime pay. City regulations require city departments to maintain payroll records for a minimum of three years. Payroll expenditures were approximately $12.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Department personnel also have not performed a recent, documented physical inventory of capital assets. Auditors recommended that personnel ensure complete, detailed, and accurate inventory records are maintained and annual documented physical inventories are conducted for the department's approximately $249.5 million in capital assets.

Also, auditors found that the fees charged for permits do not always agree to the established fee schedule and that the amounts charged are not reviewed and approved. Auditors recommended that the department establish procedures to perform a documented review of initial permits issued, changes to existing permits, and special fees.

A copy of the audit can be found here.

