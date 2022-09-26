Dr. Ladan Straker Joins Dermatology Partners In Our Offices of Roxborough and Bryn Mawr

Dr. Ladan Straker joins Dermatology Partners Roxborough & Bryn Mawr offices Dermatology Partners - Roxborough Dermatology Partners - Bryn Mawr

Dermatology Partners welcomes Dr. Ladan Straker

I am happy to join Dermatology Partners to help serve both the Roxborough and Bryn Mawr communities” — Dr. Ladan Straker

ROXBOROUGH , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raised in Southern California and graduated from the University of California Berkeley and majored in Public Health, Dr. Ladan Straker joins our talented team of dermatologists at Dermatology Partners. As a former Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and Gold Humanism Honor Society of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, she completed her internal medicine internship at Pennsylvania Hospital. During her final year of residency, Dr. Ladan Straker served as chief resident during her dermatology training from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ladan Straker, MD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist that provides a full range of dermatologic care including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. She treats a variety of medical conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and various other conditions. She also performs a variety of cosmetic procedures including botox, chemical peels, micro-needling and platelet-rich plasma. Dr. Ladan Straker enjoys providing care to both adult and pediatric patients and is most passionate about cancer screenings, treatment of skin cancer, and performing surgical excisions.

“I aim to provide the best quality patient care by taking into consideration the desired goal of my patients. I start by providing accurate information about their condition or diagnosis,” said Dr. Ladan Straker. “With joining Dermatology Partners, I feel their focus on providing the best quality patient care aligns with my patient care philosophy. I am happy to join Dermatology Partners to help serve both the Roxborough and Bryn Mawr communities."

Dr. Ladan Straker will be joining certified physician assistant Kate Matekovic at our new Roxborough office located in the Jamestown Medical Building at 525 Jamestown St Suite 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128. She will also be joining Dr. Lisa Carrol at our Bryn Mawr location located at 945 Haverford Rd Suite B, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Dr. Ladan Straker is currently accepting new patient appointments and immediate appointments are available at both locations. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ladan Straker please call us at (888) 895-3376 or visit www.dermpartners.com to schedule online.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

Dermatology Partners is the region’s fastest-growing dermatology practice with 27 offices in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Since 2012, Derm Partners has been dedicated to providing exceptional and leading-edge dermatology services to patients with its growing, talented team of medical practitioners. Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their convenient locations in PA or DE, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.