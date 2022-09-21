Book Release: The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success: What You Need to Know to Win

Book Cover for The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success: What You Need to Know to Win David Muchow, Author of The 7 Secret Keys To Startup Success

Serial Entrepreneur, Lawyer, and Professor Helps to Crack the Code to Startup and Business Failures and Unlocks the Keys to Success

This is the new ‘Bible’ for entrepreneurs and growing businesses! No other single reference is as comprehensive or useful in practice.” — Branko Terzic, senior management consultant and former public company CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most startups begin with an idea. But there are challenging steps to get from an idea to commercialization. Before a CEO knows it, he/she is drinking from a firehose – with legal problems, raising money, and marketing challenges. Without a plan to stay focused and knowing what to do and never to do, the company is fighting constant fires and likely will fail.A new kind of business book, The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success: What You Need to Know to Win, is designed to solve these and other problems for businesses. Skyhorse Publishing’s release date is September 27, 2022, Hardcover Print ISBN: 978-1-5107-7064-5, $26.99.eBook ISBN: 978-1-5107-7065-2, $17.99. Simon & Schuster, distributor.Author David J. Muchow, Managing Partner, Muchowlaw, is an award-winning, thirty-year lawyer, serial entrepreneur, and inventor who teaches Law, Business, and Entrepreneurship at Georgetown University. While eight out of ten new businesses fail, until now, surprisingly little attention has been given to why. Muchow, who has advised hundreds of companies, has identified the major causes for these failures and explains how to increase the odds of success. His book provides practical business advice plus valuable legal tips to help startups and growing businesses succeed. It includes all the basics (such as management, fundraising, and finance) plus many new topics including cryptocurrency investing and how to cut legal fees, not found in law schools, B-schools, or anywhere else. There also are sample legal forms and charts along with fun-to-read stories and real case examples involving Oprah, Ivanka Trump, and others.Each key to success is a chapter in Muchow’s practical book: Plan For Success; Manage Your Startup’s Risks; Lock Up Your Intellectual Property; Be Smarter About Personnel Management; How to Shake the Money Tree ... Legally; The Smarter Roadmap to Marketing and Sales; and Use “Management ZenTM” to Reduce Startup Chaos.“Growing a company is like running through the jungle bind folded in the dark. You could end up as someone’s dinner. You need to be very careful or you’ll be committing “Startup SuicideTM” or even committing a crime if you violate SEC fundraising rules or mishandle a subpoena and obstruct justice,” says Muchow, a former DOJ prosecutor. “Think of this book as your expert business consultant to guide you step-by-step on the road to success while avoiding the razor blades in the soup. I’ve seen many startup successes and failures,” he added. “Unfortunately, many of the most important things aren’t found in books. That’s why I call them “Secret Keys.” They include things you only learn by making costly mistakes or when it’s too late, like how to protect your intellectual property and how to fire your partners without getting sued.“This is the new ‘Bible’ for entrepreneurs and growing businesses! No other single reference is as comprehensive or useful in practice.”— Branko Terzic, senior management consultant, and former public company CEOReaders of The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success: What You Need to Know to Win will learn:* Why eight out of ten startups fail. What “to do” but as important, “What never to do" to avoid “Startup SuicideTM” and be successful* How to safeguard your intellectual property and save on patent costs* How to avoid the financial “Valley of Death”* How to cut legal expenses and manage lawyers* An innovative federal policy call-to-action to stimulate entrepreneurship and keep the US competitive – how to go from a concept tocommercialization in a few months!“Business books are often boring,” says Muchow. “Startups are innovative, so why can’t startup books be innovative too -- by being both useful and fun to read?” So Muchow adds interesting cases and stories throughout the book. And at the end of each chapter, there are exciting examples to illustrate the lessons in the chapter. The stories are inspired by real cases and feature Professor Scooter Magee, the “Startup Expert.” Scooter travels around in his 1962 Austin Healey and fixes broken startups. But along the way, he has to fight off the CIA, the mob, and a mysterious secret agent. Think: professor Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Silicon Valley! As U.S. Senator Byron Dorgan (ret.), New York Times Best Selling author, notes, “This trailblazing book is packed with the critical business and legal information you need to succeed -- and is lots of fun as well!,”Author David Muchow is managing partner, Muchowlaw, and a thirty-year business expert, serial entrepreneur, corporate lawyer, and inventor who has advised hundreds of businesses. He teaches Law, Business, and Entrepreneurship at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. David has helped turn ideas into publicly traded companies and was an officer of a one-billion-dollar publicly traded mutual fund.Earlier, he served on Capitol Hill, with the NSC, OMB, and as a prosecutor and special assistant to the head of the criminal division, U.S. DOJ, where he received the Attorney General’s Special Achievement Award. He was general counsel for the American Gas Association and a founder and CEO of SkyBuilt Power which built the world’s first rapidly deployable solar/wind power stations for the CIA. He is a frequent speaker, and consultant, and has been the author/co-editor of publications including, Energy Law and Transactions (7 vols., Lexis Nexis) and Regulation of the Gas Industry (5 vols., Lexis Nexis). He attended Georgetown University (BSFS ‘66), Cornell Law, and Georgetown University Law Center (JD ‘71). David and his wife Marilee live in Arlington, VA, and enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success: What You Need to Know to Win is available from bookstores nationwide and online, including Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble. David Muchow is available through his website Muchowlaw.com and readers can get social with him on Triberr LinkedIn | and Google Business

See the The 7 Secret Keys to Startup Success BOOK TRAILER!