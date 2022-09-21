R Baby Foundation® Celebrates 16 Years of Improving Pediatric Emergency Healthcare

R Baby Foundation Celebrates 16 Years

R Baby Continues to Raise Awareness of Importance of Pediatric Readiness in ERs

Many parents are still not aware of the significance and importance of how pediatric preparedness positively impacts the care of their child in an emergency” — Phyllis Rabinowitz, R Baby co-founder and co-president.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R Baby Foundation® — a nonprofit uniquely focused on saving babies’ lives by improving pediatric emergency care — returns in-person for its bi-annual fundraising event after a hiatus due to the pandemic, on September 21 at 730 Third Avenue in New York City. A virtual event will follow on September 22 at 7:00 p.m. (EST).

“We are thrilled to return in-person this year to raise funds for our crucial mission and to celebrate all that R Baby Foundation has accomplished in our first 16 years,” said Andrew Rabinowitz, co-founder and co-president.

“Many parents are still not aware of the significance and importance of how pediatric preparedness positively impacts the care of their child in an emergency. A 2022 study found that children have a 30 percent lower mortality risk out to one year after receiving initial care at ERs with a high pediatric readiness score,” said Phyllis Rabinowitz, co-founder and co-president.

“There has been significant progress over the last 16 years, but there is still so much we can do to continue to improve the emergency pediatric healthcare landscape in the United States and beyond to help all of our children receive the highest possible care,” Andrew continues.

“Our work to help community hospitals, where most children are seen, by providing the training they need for high pediatric readiness is needed now more than ever. We look forward to continuing our mission to improve care for children everywhere,” Phyllis adds.

The evening is an intimate gathering including live music, New York City skyline views from the rooftop, a champagne toast, and a program commemorating the impact the Foundation’s programs have had on babies and children over the last 16 years.

For more information on R Baby Foundation and its mission, visit www.rbabyfoundation.org.

About R Baby Foundation®

R Baby Foundation® is the first and only charitable foundation uniquely focused on saving babies’ and children’s lives through improving pediatric emergency care. Since its founding in 2006, R Baby has raised more than $13M to fund grants for life-saving pediatric emergency education, rapid viral testing, communication programs between doctors and patients, cutting edge research grants, and infant mannequin simulation training programs. R Baby’s grants impact the care of more than one million children each year in the United States and overseas.

Media Contact:

Katie McCulloch

R Baby Foundation – Executive Director

+1. 973.564.8611/ katie@rbabyfoundation.org