Conquering Childhood Fears: New Children’s Books BUT I’M NOT SICK And I’M BIGGER AND BRAVER Help Young Children Overcome Their Dread of Doctor’s Visits

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the course of her accomplished career in pediatric nursing, Andrena Zeigler has encountered many a child who is overcome with emotion while visiting the doctor, and it has been an important part of her job to help alleviate children’s fears. In keeping with the spirit of encouragement that accompanies her role, Zeigler was inspired to pen a series of children’s books to provide positive affirmations for children who are reluctant to see a doctor. Her mission is to help children who are overwhelmed at the thought of going to the pediatrician to discover just how brave they really are.

In But I’m Not Sick and I’m Bigger and Braver, a young child is grappling with fear induced by a necessary trip to the pediatrician. Through this entertaining and engaging series, children will learn that a visit to see their healthcare provider does not have to be scary. Zeigler encourages parents to talk to their children about what to expect at a doctor’s visit, thus giving children some sense of preparedness. And by helping children acknowledge their anxiety, she empowers readers to conquer their emotions. Whether facing a physical exam or routine vaccinations, Zeigler’s stories feature colorful illustrations and demonstrate coping skills that will reverberate well beyond childhood.

But I’m Not Sick is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. I’m Bigger and Braver is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the books and Andrena Zeigler please visit the website or any of her social media platforms.

About the Author:

Andrena Zeigler is an advanced practice registered nurse who earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice as a first honor graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina and has been practicing in the area of pediatrics for 20 years. Named the South Carolina Primary Care Nurse of the Year in 2012, Dr. Zeigler is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner and a board-certified pediatric primary care mental health specialist. She also loves teaching the next generation of nurses and nurse practitioners in the field of pediatrics.

She grew up in a residential area called Happy Town in Gaston, South Carolina. She is married and lives in South Carolina with her husband and two daughters. In her free time, she enjoys being creative in cooking, decorating, designing, and writing. Her children’s books are dedicated to all the children in her life, including her daughters, nieces, nephews, and her patients.

