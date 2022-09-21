Out Of The Mouths Of Babes: New Book Of Poetry FOLLOW THE WHITE BUTTERFLY Explores How One Mother Found Ultimate Peace From Within

Author recounts spiritual awakening through her son’s musings in new book from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Malca Garcia had everything she ever hoped for—a devoted, loving husband, a child she adored, and a beloved German shepherd mix. Yet she still felt somewhat lost and unfulfilled. And it wasn’t until her son cracked her false perception wide open with his insightful musings that she began to see and feel a connection to something greater. Having awoken to a new reality, she finally understood that what she was searching for was right in front of her all along. And, unexpectedly, her spiritual awakening sparked a new creative outlet.

Enthused by her newfound point of view, she recalls how poetry began pouring out from within, and a new world emerged in which awe and wonder reign supreme, a world she wants to share with others. In her new book Follow the White Butterfly, Garcia presents the story of her self-discovery and rebirth through a collection of uplifting poems. Targeting spiritual seekers, she explores how trauma stealthily infuses into one’s daily life and how breaking down the barriers of parental and environmental conditioning can lead to a new outlook. By refocusing the lens of her own past experiences, she unearthed what she describes as the Divine force of love, a common thread running through all of humanity.

For Garcia, the saying “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change” has become a mantra. And as Garcia advocates for shifting paradigms through spiritual and personal growth, readers are guided toward their own spiritual renewal. Knowing connections are impactful, especially at a time when the world desperately needs to unite, Garcia inspires positive changes and conveys a message of love and gratitude. Her poetry illuminates the path toward freedom from societal pressure, liberating and igniting the hearts and minds of anyone in need of comfort and support andoffering the opportunity for a new perspective on life.

Follow the White Butterfly is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

For more information on the book and Victoria Malca Garcia, please visit her social media platforms.

Facebook: Follow the White Butterfly

Instagram: follow_the_white_butterfly

About the Author:

Victoria Malca Garcia is a writer and poet. When not writing, she enjoys hiking with her family and playing piano.

