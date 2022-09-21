Cloud Services Are A Key Trend Gaining Popularity In The Green Data Center Market As Per The Business Research Company's Green Data Center Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers green data center market size, green data center market forecasts, major green data center companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the green data center market, cloud services are a key trend gaining popularity in the green data center market. Cloud services are a range of services delivered on-demand to businesses through a server over the internet, removing the need for internal infrastructure or hardware. Cloud services also support the existing infrastructure, such as a cloud center or facility. Cloud services in green data centers offer the advantage of cloud experience by reducing complexity and maintaining ownership of the data while managing the workload with its functionality. Key players in the market are focusing on providing or implementing cloud services in their offerings to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in June 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a US-based multinational information technology company, introduced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications in a variety of industries, including 5G, financial services, electronic medical records, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC). These advancements will further strengthen HPE's leadership in offering cloud services anywhere—in a customer's data center, colocation facility, or at the edge. This cloud service transforms and modernizes workloads from data centers to a cloud operating model with optimization and security.



The global green data center market size is expected to grow from $48.63 billion in 2021 to $58.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.40%. The global green data center market size is expected to grow to $120.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.97%.

The growing energy consumption by data centers is expected to propel the growth of the green data center market. Due to rising digitalization and regulation, data centers are springing up all over the world, requiring increased electricity to operate. The increasing number of data centers is leading to an increase in energy consumption as more power is required to support various data center functions. As energy consumption increases, it will increase the cost of operation and cause environmental harm. This will drive significant demand for green data centers that are environmentally friendly options with a reduced cost of operations as they use renewable energy to operate. For instance, according to Facebook’s sustainability report 2020, Facebook data centers used about 6.966 million megawatt-hours of electricity in 2020, which increased by 39% over 2019. Therefore, the growing energy consumption by data centers will drive the green data center market growth.

Major players in the green data center market are Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Delta Electronics, Rittal, Eaton, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Huawei Technologies, Siemens, Nortek Air Solutions, Asetek, and Airedale.

The global green data center market segmentation is categorized by components into solutions, services; by data center size into small and medium-sized data centers, large data centers; by verticals into BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and defense, manufacturing, others.

North America was the largest region in the green data center market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the green data center market forecast period. The regions covered in the global green data center industry analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

