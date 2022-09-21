Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market To Hit $13.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.0% CAGR

Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market to

Several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology has evolved tremendously over the years and the healthcare industry has been all better for it. From the advent of telemedicine or the invention of infusion pumps, technology has helped streamline several medical treatments. For years, infusion devices served as merely mechanical devices to infuse medications intravenously.

However, with the introduction of smart technology, smart infusion pumps allow healthcare professionals in clinical decisions such as maximum or minimum alerts for dose, duration, concentration, and rate alerts. This can prevent misprogramming pumps or any human error which can compromise a patient’s health.

According to Allied Market Research, the global infusion pumps & accessories market is expected to reach $13.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in the global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and high prevalence of chronic diseases have boosted the market growth. In addition, the advent of smart pumps has increased the demand for infusion pumps.

High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various growth opportunities from emerging economies and development of efficient infusion pumps present new opportunities in the coming years.

Types of infusion pumps:

• Enteral pump: An infusion pump that delivers liquid nutrients as well as medications directly to the patient’s digestive tract.

• Insulin pump: This pump delivers insulin to diabetic patients and it can be used in the home as well.

• Patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pump: A pump that allows the patient to self-administer a controlled amount of pain medications.

• Smart infusion pumps: This pump is equipped with several safety features including user alerts that can activate if there is risk of adverse drug interaction or if the user sets safety limits to the pump’s parameters.

Overall, the syringe pump is easy to use and fast. It allows the patient to define the total volume of fluid and deliver it at a precise rate. Moreover, a high-pressure syringe pump can control pressure and set target pressure to run experiments. These pumps have an alarm system as well when there is a problem. However, there are some limitations to syringe pumps. Without a flow sensor, there is no way to know the flow rate during transients.

Moreover, the pump needs battery change frequently which is tiresome. The syringe pump demands professionally trained personnel to operate them.

On the other hand, smart infusion pumps take the load off the nurses and patients can easily figure out how to operate them. Smart infusion pumps with drug libraries have gained attention in acute care patient settings. IV smart pumps have become indispensable during the administration of fluids, medications, and nutrients and they can minimize the incidence of IV adverse drugs evens drastically.

Alarming rise in prevalence of disorders such as cancer and diabetes, rise in healthcare expenditures, rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of key players for infusion pumps & accessories are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market.

• A significant rise in the usage of infusion pumps during the pandemic has increased the production of infusion pumps and accessories, which is anticipated to drive the infusion pumps and accessories market.

• Moreover, new innovations by the key players have propelled the growth of the market.