Notice of Awards for Supporting Successful Reentry Funding Opportunity
Department of Correction in conjuction with the Massachusetts Probation Service
Notice of Awards for Funding Opportunity – ARPA Funds
Notice of Awards:
We are pleased to announce that through the previously posted Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the Massachusetts Department of Correction, in conjunction with the Massachusetts Probation Service, the below agencies are being awarded with funding.
|
Agency
|
Award Amount
|
Advocates for Human Potential, Inc.
|
$923,670
|
College Bound Dorchester
|
$450,000
|
Fresh Start
|
$291,200
|
MA LGBT Chamber of Commerce
|
$153,836.25
|
New Beginnings Reentry Services, Inc.
|
$264,500
|
Partakers, Inc.
|
$351,248
|
The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc.
|
$599,592
|
UTEC, Inc.
|
$999,400
|
Dismas House of Massachusetts, Inc.
|
$475,000
|
Roca, Inc.
|
$491,540.40