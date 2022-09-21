Submit Release
Notice of Awards for Supporting Successful Reentry Funding Opportunity 

Department of Correction in conjuction with the Massachusetts Probation Service


Notice of Awards for Funding Opportunity – ARPA Funds
 

Notice of Awards:
We are pleased to announce that through the previously posted Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), the Massachusetts Department of Correction, in conjunction with the Massachusetts Probation Service, the below agencies are being awarded with funding.

 

Agency
Award Amount

Advocates for Human Potential, Inc.

$923,670

College Bound Dorchester

$450,000

Fresh Start

$291,200

MA LGBT Chamber of Commerce

$153,836.25

New Beginnings Reentry Services, Inc.

$264,500

Partakers, Inc.

$351,248

The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc.

$599,592

UTEC, Inc.

$999,400

Dismas House of Massachusetts, Inc.

$475,000

Roca, Inc.

$491,540.40

 

