MDC shares CWD sampling locations for deer hunters in the Kansas City region

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds deer hunters that it is again offering free voluntary sampling and testing of harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) during the entire deer season at select locations in the region, including some MDC offices and participating taxidermists and meat processors.

MDC is also offering self-service freezer drop-off locations for hunters to deposit harvested deer heads to have tested for CWD. Instructions, packing supplies, and information tags are available at the sites.

The voluntary sampling and freezer locations are part of MDC’s efforts to find cases of CWD early and help slow its spread. CWD is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects. There is no vaccine or cure. CWD is in Missouri and MDC continues its efforts to limit the spread of CWD by finding new cases as early as possible and managing the disease to slow its spread to more deer in more areas.

Voluntary Sampling Locations for Kansas City Region

MDC Kansas City Regional Office, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit in Jackson County, 816-622-0900.

MDC El Dorado Springs Office, 1109 S. Main St., El Dorado Springs in Cedar County, 417-876-5226.

Rifles and Reels Taxidermy, 29919 Route UU, Warsaw in Benton County, 660-223-3939.

Hays Processing, 13663 Missouri 83, Quincy in Hickory County, 417-399-3437.

Bear Creek Meats, 19827 East 1450 Road, Stockton in Cedar County, 417-808-0093.

Cedar Creek Wildlife Arts, 13295 South 825 Road, Stockton in Cedar County, 417-955-2012.

Sharps Taxidermy Studio, 3050 East 1974 Road, Jericho Springs in Cedar County, 417-955-0069.

Note: Hunters should call ahead to make sure someone is available at the offices to take a sample.

Freezer Drop-Off Locations for Kansas City Region

MDC Kansas City Regional Office, 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, Lee’s Summit in Jackson County.

MDC Osceola Shop, 3827 Missouri 13, Osceola in St. Clair County.

Stockton State Park, 19100 S. Highway 213, Dadeville in Cedar County.

Pomme de Terre State Park, 23451 Park Entrance Road, Pittsburg in Hickory County.

MDC Bolivar Forestry Office, 412 Killingsworth Ave., Bolivar in Polk County.

Humansville Police Department, 105 E. Lee Street, Humansville in Polk County.

Note: Freezers will be locked during the opening weekend of the firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. On those two days, hunters are asked to visit MDC’s mandatory sampling stations.

Mandatory Sampling

MDC reminds hunters who harvest deer from any of the 34 counties in its CWD Management Zone during Nov. 12-13 that they must take their deer — or just the head — on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s many CWD mandatory sampling stations throughout the counties. Mandatory sampling stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The counties for mandatory sampling are: Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, and Washington.

Hunters can get CWD test results for their deer from voluntary and mandatory sampling for free online at mdc.mo.gov/cwdResults. Results are usually available within four weeks or less from the time of sampling.

Get more information on CWD, voluntary sampling, freezer drop-off locations, mandatory sampling, and more online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd and from MDC’s 2022 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold.