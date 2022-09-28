World Economic Forum designates Una Terra VC Fund as Innovative Fund For Our Future

Una Terra is an Article-9 compliant VC fund, B-Corp Pending and subscribes to the UN's PRI

Una Terra today celebrates being named by the WEF as ‘Innovative Fund For Our Future’ for its new and pragmatic approach to ESG Investing.

We are very proud of this important recognition and look forward to delivering on our promise. Many thanks again to the World Economic Forum on behalf of all our partners, advisory board and investors” — Luca Zerbini, Una Terra CEO