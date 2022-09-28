World Economic Forum designates Una Terra VC Fund as Innovative Fund For Our Future
Una Terra today celebrates being named by the WEF as ‘Innovative Fund For Our Future’ for its new and pragmatic approach to ESG Investing.
We are very proud of this important recognition and look forward to delivering on our promise. Many thanks again to the World Economic Forum on behalf of all our partners, advisory board and investors”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra today announced it has been designated by the World Economic Forum the title ‘Innovative Fund For Our Future’, from a long-list of 71 other global funds. The WEF and its Uplink subsidiary had originally called this challenge for innovative investment funds with a portfolio focus on start-up to scale-up ventures across at least 1 of 8 key SDG areas: Nature, Ocean, Plastics, Climate Action, Circular Economy, Water, Health and Education.
— Luca Zerbini, Una Terra CEO
The selection committee praised Una Terra's ability to support scaleups operationally to accelerate growth and impact, as well as their dedication to climate change restoration and biodiversity regeneration.
Una Terra is a Luxemburg domiciled VC fund that backs European Series-A scale-ups in the Impact space. By 2030 Una Terra seeks to reduce CO2 emissions by 2 Gigatons and plastic waste by 1 Megaton. Una Terra is raising €300M by Q4 2023 and so far has invested in 6 companies, which are unique in that they combine commercial rigour with ambitious sustainability goals.
The Una Terra team wants to rebalance the gap between fast increasing demand for impact VC funds and the limited availability of large funds in this space. Their investment sourcing strategy aims to increase the chances of success for planet, people & profit. Rather than prioritizing one sector over another, they scan for European early stage growth companies in the industries known for being of most importance to make an impact on climate change and biodiversity. They seek for the businesses that show most commercial acumen, founder industry experience and elements that can be scaled:
1) Decarbonisation & waste reduction: significant & measurable
2) Premium product offers: high-margin solutions that can fund their own journey from niche success into mass adoption.
3) Customer & distribution infrastructure: shared clients where founder networks can accelerate pilots, adoption.
4) AI/IoT/Digital tech: scalable knowledge across the portfolio of investments.
