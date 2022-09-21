Food Ultrasound Market Size to Reach USD 248.51 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The growing demand for processed foods such as fish, raw meat products, and others is the driving factor of the food ultrasound market growth. The well-established food processing industry and growing adoption of new technology are also helping boost market development. The report provides an elaborative assessment of the porter’s five forces analysis coupled with SWOT analysis to provide business related data and information’s.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global food ultrasound market is expected to grow from USD 128.54 million in 2021 to USD 248.51 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasing awareness about the quality of food products among customers is anticipated to expand the food ultrasound industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the technological advancements in the development of ultrasound devices, and the ultrasound maintains sensory & nutritional qualities of food with minimal processing, are also helping to propel market growth. However, the low availability of skilled labor and occurrence of technological errors, and the stringent regulations about food safety in different countries are restraining market growth. Furthermore, growing retail and e-commerce sectors globally are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global food ultrasound market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Report Scope & Segmentation

Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the food ultrasound market is driven by the increasing elderly population and the growing health awareness, together with secure supply chains. Moreover, technological innovations are the market growth trend. In addition, the necessity for energy-efficient ultrasonic technology has been growing in response to the increasing need for process efficiency & environmentally friendly technologies are also helping to propel the market growth. Further, the growing need to prevent wastage and reduce the time taken to package food also boosts the market growth. Food ultrasound technology improves the shelf-life of food products and assists in maintaining the meat's natural flavor, texture, and tenderness. The significant functions of food ultrasound technology involve thawing, microbial inactivation, crystallization, extraction, freezing, and homogenization. These advantages can enable efficient packaging of foods without impacting the quality.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the quality assurance segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.13% and market revenue of 29.73 Million.



The function segment is divided into microbial (enzyme) inactivation, cutting, homogenization & emulsification, quality assurance, cleaning, and others. In 2021, the quality assurance segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 23.13% and market revenue of 29.73 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing focus on maintaining food standards and the presence of stringent rules & regulations regarding food safety quality.



• In 2021, the high-frequency low-intensity segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.12% and market revenue of 40.01 million.



The frequency segment is divided into destructive technique, non-destructive technique, high-frequency low-intensity, and low-frequency high-intensity. In 2021, the high-frequency low-intensity segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.12% and market revenue of 40.01 million. This growth is attributed to the increasing requirement for efficient, simple, cost-effective, and non-destructive techniques.



• In 2021, the seafood & meat segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22.14% and market revenue of 28.45 million.



The food product segment is divided into vegetables & fruits, confectionery & bakery, beverages, seafood & meat, dairy, and others. In 2021, the seafood & meat segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 22.14% and market revenue of 28.45 million. This growth is attributed to the rising living standards and the growing population.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Ultrasound Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global food ultrasound industry, with a market share of 46.38% and a market value of around 59.61 million in 2021. The Asia Pacific dominates the food ultrasound market due to the increasing demand for process efficiency through optimization of time and energy-saving technology. Moreover, growing demand from emerging economies such as Japan, China, and India is also helping to drive the region's market growth. Further, the North American region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 9.03% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the growing R&D in ultrasonic food processing to decrease wastage during processing and maintain the quality of the food product. In addition, the increasing concerns about the quality of processed meat products and the ever-increasing reach of the organized retail sector in developing economies also propel market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global food ultrasound market are:



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global food ultrasound market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Food Ultrasound Market by Function:



• Microbial (Enzyme) Inactivation

• Cutting

• Homogenization & Emulsification

• Quality Assurance

• Cleaning

• Others



Global Food Ultrasound Market by Frequency:



• Destructive Technique

• Non-Destructive Technique

• High-Frequency Low-Intensity

• Low-Frequency High-Intensity



Global Food Ultrasound Market by Food Product:



• Vegetables & Fruits

• Confectionery & Bakery

• Beverages

• Seafood & Meat

• Dairy

• Others



About the report:



The global food ultrasound market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



