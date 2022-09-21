Creator Economy-Focused Publisher Net Influencer Announces Expansion of Its Editorial Team

The new hires come as Net Influencer looks to further its commitment to chronicling and celebrating the people and ideas that are shaping culture.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Influencer today announced an expansion of its editorial team with the addition of three new members focused on the creator economy. The new hires come as Net Influencer looks to further its commitment to chronicling and celebrating the people and ideas that are shaping culture. "The creator economy is one of the most fascinating and consequential stories of our time," said David Adler, Managing Director of the publication. "It's a story about the power of creativity and entrepreneurship and the way those forces are upending nearly every aspect of our lives. Our goal is to be the definitive chronicler of this moment - to capture its energy, its optimism and its potential."

The creator economy is a term used to describe the growing number of people who are making a living by creating content online, whether it's through YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, or another platform. It's also sometimes referred to as the influencer economy or the digital creator economy.

Net Influencer's move to expand its editorial team comes as the business landscape continues to shift and as more people are finding new ways to make a living through creativity and entrepreneurship.

"This is a natural extension of our coverage of the entrepreneurial spirit that has always been at the heart of Net Influencer, and it will be led by some of the most talented writers and editors in the business," Adler explains. "A lot of people mischaracterize the impact of the creator economy. It's a movement driven by social media influencers, YouTube stars, podcasters, Twitch streamers and other content creators who are using technology to build their brands and connect with their fans. Our goal is to provide these creators as well as the brands they work with the information they need to make smart decisions about the products and services they use."

The new team will produce original reporting, reviews, how-tos and other stories tailored for content creators. In addition, Net Influencer plans on launching a Creator Council, a group of content creators who will advise Net Influencer on coverage and help shape future product reviews and features.

The expansion comes as Net Influencer continues to see tremendous growth in demand for creator economy coverage, which includes everything from e-commerce and digital media to podcasts and influencer marketing.

To learn more, visit:

www.netinfluencer.com

Contact Information:

Karina Gandola

Marketing Manager

hi@influenceweekly.co

4083726227



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.