Avila University Teams with Academic Partnerships for Online Business Programs Offering Flexibility and Accessibility
Students can now apply to Avila University's new online graduate MBA and M.A. in Management business programs in partnership with Academic Partnerships.
At the vanguard of our partnership with AP is student access to high-quality, affordable higher education and student success.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avila University announces that students can now sign up and apply to its new online graduate business programs, offering in partnership with Academic Partnerships (AP). Classes will start for Avila’s trusted MBA and Master of Arts in Management online programs in January 2023. For those interested in adult student undergraduate programs, the University’s 13 fully online undergraduate programs will launch March 2023.
These online program courses are all taught by Avila professors who are academically and professionally qualified in their areas of discipline with most having a terminal degree in the area discipline – and all of whom are invested in students’ success. Designed with working adults in mind, especially those who wish to expand their careers but need the flexibility to balance both personal and professional goals, these graduate degree programs help students learn industry-demanded skills and apply them on the job right away.
Avila’s commitment to personal engagement and high-touch experiential learning is at the forefront in these online programs. Students can expect to receive the benefits of a private education, but at an affordable price point and with the flexibility they need.
“At the vanguard of our partnership with AP is student access to high-quality, affordable higher education and student success,” said Avila President Jim Burkee, Ph.D.
AP’s mission to expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education aligns well with Avila University. AP is a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners and a partner to more than 55 universities, primarily regional universities, across North America. Avila has a 25 year history of serving working adult students and its faculty will ensure the programs’ academic quality by driving all aspects of teaching, curriculum, and course content, while AP will assist with prospective student outreach and will work collaboratively in a consultative role with faculty in converting their courses to an online format.
Applications are being accepted and online courses start January 3. Apply by December 31 for the following programs:
• Master of Business Administration (MBA) Management
• MBA with a concentration in Accounting
• MBA with a concentration in Finance
• MBA with a concentration in Marketing
• MBA with a concentration in Executive Leadership
• MBA with a concentration in Project Management
• MBA with a concentration in Healthcare Administration
• MBA with a concentration in International Business
• MBA with a concentration in Strategic Human Resources
• MA Management with a concentration in Workplace Instructional Design
• MA Management with a concentration in Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging
• MA Management with a concentration in Marketing
• MA Management with a concentration in Change Management
Avila’s online MBA and Management graduate programs emphasize experiential learning with multiple start dates throughout the year. Learning is self-paced to accommodate busy schedules, with around-the-clock access to asynchronous courses.
For more information or to apply for these programs, please visit https://online.avila.edu/.
About Avila University
Avila University is a Catholic university founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The Sisters’ values of inclusion, service and lifelong learning are evident in each graduating class as Avila alumni set out to make a difference in the world. Avila offers access to Catholic education with a liberal arts foundation to a diverse student population through more than 60 degree and workforce certificate programs.
About Academic Partnerships
Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists regional institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP’s mission is to expand access to top quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com.
