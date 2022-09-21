Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for a Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant

NORTH CAROLINA, September 21 - Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher.

“Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson County because they know what a great place this is to do business,” said Governor Cooper. “The company’s reinvestment underscores the advantages of the world class workforce, strong supply network and central location that North Carolina brings for global manufacturers.”

Meritor was recently acquired by Cummins, a global power and technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. This facility is Cummins-Meritor’s largest North American manufacturing site, producing 70% of the nation’s class-8 axles and components for major customers including Volvo, Mack, Freightliner, Peterbilt, and North Carolina manufacturer, Thomas Built Buses. Celebrating 40 years of operation in Henderson County, Cummins-Meritor will increase the electric axle production at the Fletcher plant by upgrading the plant with connectivity and automation technologies. Cummins and Meritor have four other North Carolina locations, including Forest City, Laurinburg, Rocky Mount and the recently expanded Morganton site.

“Our employees in Fletcher are critical to making Cummins-Meritor the industry leader in commercial vehicle powertrain system solutions,” said Ken Hogan, Vice President and General Manager for Cummins-Meritor. “This investment expands our footprint and allows us to attract the key talent we need to continue being the top choice of our global customers.”

“Cummins-Meritor’s growth strategy includes more innovation and automation for its electric vehicle products,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s strategic economic development plan will complement the company’s smart factory expansion by helping develop the diverse and skilled talent that it needs for its next phase of growth.”

The new positions include machinists, assembly and welding technicians which have an average annual salary exceeding Henderson County’s overall average annual wage. The new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with the expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Meritor has been an outstanding member of our business community for 40 years and now we’re excited to work with Cummins,” said N.C. Senator Chuck Edwards. “We appreciate their commitment to creating more jobs and upskilling our workforce as the company expands in the region.”

“The machinery industry is thriving in our region,” said N.C. Representative Timothy D. Moffitt, “This $17 million investment is a welcome addition as they help grow and diversify Henderson County’s innovation economy.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Blue Ridge Community College, Henderson County, and Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development.

###

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021. Learn more at cummins.com.