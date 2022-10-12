Submit Release
Innovative Dermal Filler Enlargement Now Offered At Pollock Clinics in Vancouver

Pollock Clinics' non-surgical penis enlargement and enhancement technologies enable men to enlarge their penis through a non-invasive “lunch time” procedure.

With advancements in dermal fillers, regenerative medicine, and neuromodulators, we have seen a breakthrough in non-surgical penis enlargement and enhancement.”
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many men seek solutions for smaller penis size, as studies show that penile girth is what is most desirable for men in terms of appearance and also intimate relations. Penis enhancement injections happen to have the greatest effect on penis girth (circumference), with the fillers treatment being very popular as men can see the results immediately. No surgery is necessary, and downtime is minimal.

Pollock Clinics now offers penis filler injections using biodegradable products such as hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, or both to increase the thickness (girth) of the erect and flaccid penis. Being naturally produced by the body, side effects of the substance are rare, and the procedure is reversible by dissolving the filler if ever this is desired.

The Pollock Clinics “walk in and walk out” penis enlargement program includes either:

DERMAL PENIS FILLER using a proprietary technique and hybrid dermal filler formulation that offers a natural feeling and appearing result that can last up to 1.5-2 years.

PLATELET RICH PLASMA (PRP) injection with penis pump program.

A COMBINATION of both dermal fillers and PRP – this allows penis enhancement to be performed from the “inside” and the “outside” for those who wish to fully maximize all available non-invasive options to augment your penis size.

In-person or virtual appointment can be scheduled from anywhere.

For over 25 years, Pollock Clinics has been a trusted provider of expert care, and is one of BC's largest providers of comprehensive men’s sexual health care. Dr. Neil Pollock and Dr. Jack Chang have performed over 100,000 procedures, including circumcisions, vasectomies and other men’s health treatments. Pollock Clinics has the experience to treat men's intimate sexual health concerns.

