THE SIGNIFICANCE OF POLITICS

For All Eyes Only

Author Bunny Herschensohn shares her sentiments about politics in her book, For All Eyes Only.

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History will define our nation of today. But to better understand how we got here, people should examine and study the past for red flags that were not caught and rejected…at the time.

“FOR ALL EYES ONLY” is a compilation of blogs written by Author Bunny Herschensohn during former President Barack Obama’s Presidency. It is through these blogs there appears to be a remarkable unparalleled similarity between the differential political turbulence we face today and the systemic agenda that was aggressively pursuant during the Obama years.

Hence, readers interested in political strategies will find this book intriguing with every page turned as Herschensohn explains in detail how politics and political ideology works. Author Bunny Herschensohn takes us down memory lane with reflections of her thoughts and observations on past issues. Those troubles of the past have forever normalized radical, life-changing reforms to our system through subtle ruse but underhanded intent.

Read more and delve into the thoughts of Bunny Herschensohn by purchasing her book, "For All Eyes Only" on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles, and other digital book stores and have it delivered right to your doorstep worldwide!



About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
