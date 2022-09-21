UPDATE -- Richard Misiano joins BUCKLER Securities LLC as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla. and GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”) is pleased to announce that Richard Misiano has joined as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of October 1, 2022.



About Richard Misiano

Mr. Misiano has over 30 years of Wall Street finance experience and was most recently the Head of Capital Markets and Prime Brokerage at Mirae Asset Securities LLC. Prior to joining Mirae, Mr. Misiano was Managing Director of Global Fixed Income Finance and Repo at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC. From 2005 to 2011, Mr. Misiano managed Global Fixed Income Financing and Repo at ING Financial Markets and ING Bank, NV. Mr. Misiano’s educational background includes an MBA from the Long Island University Roth Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage backed, agency, treasury, and corporate securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements. As of the end of August 2022, BUCKLER has $107.8 million of net capital.

BUCKLER Securities is majority owned by ARMOUR Capital Management LP (“ACM”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser (“RIA”) and a Delaware limited partnership that commenced its management business in 2009. As of June 30, 2022, it managed approximately $7.3 billion in assets, including for the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) listed company, ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. (NYSE: ARR). ACM has 23 employees, plus the additional 11 employees at BUCKLER Securities LLC, and is based in Vero Beach, FL.

