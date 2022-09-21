Fulgent Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders Who Held FLGT During the Stock Drop to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (“Fulgent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLGT). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise, acquired Fulgent stock between March 22, 2019 and August 4, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until November 21, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

The Fulgent Genetics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Fulgent Genetics had been conducting medically unnecessary laboratory testing, engaging in improper billing practices in relation to laboratory testing, and providing or receiving remuneration in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law; (ii) accordingly, Fulgent Genetics was likely to become subject to enhanced legal and regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Fulgent Genetics’ revenues, to the extent they were derived from the foregoing unlawful conduct, were unsustainable; and (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject Fulgent Genetics to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fulgent class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Fulgent class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

