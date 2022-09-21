Vertigo Treatment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of central vertigo, rise in demand for medications of vertigo treatments, rise in old age population, low cost of medications, availability of OTC medications, and development of new therapies drive the growth of the global vertigo treatment market. Region wise, North America was the largest market in 2021 and would maintain its dominance through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vertigo treatment market generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.9 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of central vertigo in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany Increase in demand for medications of vertigo treatments Rise in old age population Increase in healthcare expenditure Growing awareness about inner ear problems Opportunities Low cost of medications and availability of OTC medications Development of new therapies Restraints Side effects associated with vertigo treatments

Impact of Covid-19 Vertigo Treatment Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the vertigo treatment market, owing to the implementation of lockdown across many countries.

Antivertigo drugs manufacturing companies found it difficult to manufacture and sell drugs due to severe disruptions in the supply chain.

However, the industry is on the path of recovery since 2021, and is expected to show stable growth in the coming future.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global vertigo treatment market based on type, treatment, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the peripheral vertigo segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global vertigo treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the central vertigo segment.

Based on treatment, the antihistamines segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global vertigo treatment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The study also encompasses the segments such as anticholinergics and others.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global vertigo treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online providers segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hospital pharmacies segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global vertigo treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global vertigo treatment market analyzed in the research include Astra Zeneca Plc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Epic Pharma, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Hoffman-La Roche, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd., Viatris (Mylan N.V.), and Zydus Cadila.

The report analyzes these key players of the global vertigo treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

