Insurtech Market size was valued at $9,415.28 million in 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurtech is the emergence of new technologies engages in transforming the insurance industry, reducing costs for consumers & insurance companies, and enhancing better customer experience. With an implementation of Insurtech, customers can research, compare policies, and make a purchase online without having to physically visit a local agent. Moreover, Insurtech companies have streamlined process of buying all types of insurance with easier & convenient options.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insurtech Market by Offering, Deployment Model, Technology, End User, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global Insurtech market size was valued at $9.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.
The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Insurtech Market size to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.
Segregating the large problem into smaller parts makes it easy to solve even the complex problems. Similarly, to analyze the Insurtech Market effectively and efficiently, the market has been segmented into, type, applications, and region. The related graphs and data tables have made the analysis much impactful and easily understandable. The interested parties can surely rip the benefits of the report on the Insurtech Market.
The report offers a competitive analysis in the report, in which, the performance of the competitors in past, the revenue, and strategies framed are analyzed in detail. The key players in Insurtech Market are Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, OutSystems, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Wipro Limited, and Zhongan Insurance.
The competitors’ analysis will be helpful for new entrants to frame the profitable strategies that will help them gain the market share and achieve the objective of wealth maximization.
This study includes the Insurtech Market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Insurtech Market opportunity.
The market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Insurtech Market.
Key market segments
By Offering
Solution
Service
By Deployment Model
On-premise
Cloud
By Technology
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing
Blockchain
Big Data & Business Analytics
IoT
Others
By End User
Life & Health Insurance
Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance
Auto Insurance
Buildings Insurance
Commercial Buildings Insurance
Home Insurance
Dwelling Coverage
Contents Coverage
Marine Insurance
Liability Insurance
Others
By Application
Product Development & Underwriting
Sales & Marketing
Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement
Claims Management
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
