Insurtech Market size was valued at $9,415.28 million in 2020

The report analyses top Insurtech market players such as Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Oscar Insurance

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurtech is the emergence of new technologies engages in transforming the insurance industry, reducing costs for consumers & insurance companies, and enhancing better customer experience. With an implementation of Insurtech, customers can research, compare policies, and make a purchase online without having to physically visit a local agent. Moreover, Insurtech companies have streamlined process of buying all types of insurance with easier & convenient options.

INTRODUCTION TO REPORT

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Insurtech Market by Offering, Deployment Model, Technology, End User, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global Insurtech market size was valued at $9.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $158.99 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Report Sample with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12738

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the Insurtech Market size to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

KEY SEGMENTATION:

Segregating the large problem into smaller parts makes it easy to solve even the complex problems. Similarly, to analyze the Insurtech Market effectively and efficiently, the market has been segmented into, type, applications, and region. The related graphs and data tables have made the analysis much impactful and easily understandable. The interested parties can surely rip the benefits of the report on the Insurtech Market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report offers a competitive analysis in the report, in which, the performance of the competitors in past, the revenue, and strategies framed are analyzed in detail. The key players in Insurtech Market are Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Majesco, Oscar Insurance, OutSystems, Quantemplate, Shift Technology, Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC, Wipro Limited, and Zhongan Insurance.

The competitors’ analysis will be helpful for new entrants to frame the profitable strategies that will help them gain the market share and achieve the objective of wealth maximization.

To enquire about the purchase of the report, click on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12738

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the Insurtech Market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and Insurtech Market opportunity.

The market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Insurtech Market.

Key market segments

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

By Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

Big Data & Business Analytics

IoT

Others

By End User

Life & Health Insurance

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Auto Insurance

Buildings Insurance

Commercial Buildings Insurance

Home Insurance

Dwelling Coverage

Contents Coverage

Marine Insurance

Liability Insurance

Others

By Application

Product Development & Underwriting

Sales & Marketing

Policy Admin Collection & Disbursement

Claims Management

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

ABOUT US

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

CONTACT US

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research