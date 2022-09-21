Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) Market Will Reach Nearly USD 17.13 Billion in 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

EVBMS Market Size – USD 4.85 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.2% , Market Trend – Rising trend of electric public transport

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing popularity of electric vehicles and rising government initiatives to reduce pollution levels are some key factors driving market revenue growth

The global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) market size is expected to reach USD 17.13 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) globally, as well as increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy vehicles, are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Supportive government initiatives in various countries that provide benefits to consumers, such as financial incentives on purchasing EVs or significant reduction in certain taxes, are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, increasing focus to reduce reliance on gasoline-powered vehicles is another factor expected to drive market growth.

Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) helps in improving overall efficiency and performance of vehicles. Generally, battery packs in an EV consume a high amount of power during sudden braking and release required for crucial speed support. Moreover, rising focus on electrification of electric as well as non-electric vehicles has increased the overall power load on the battery pack. EVBMS is widely used to mitigate such challenges, as this system controls overall supply equipment loads of the mechanics that consist of a monitor, communication equipment, and other applicable devices. The main purpose of this system is to reduce load and further improve performance of electric vehicles.

Leading EV battery manufacturers are focusing on offering personalized smart battery solutions to provide extensive system diagnostics, such as state of charge, accurate cell voltage, cell balancing, and temperature monitoring in real time by adopting modern technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics. Moreover, OEMs, battery pack manufacturers, and electric mobility fleet operators are leveraging smart hardware and data science to improve health insights as well as to constantly monitor and improve performance of the battery.

Get a sample of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/987

Major players operating in the market include Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), Panasonic Corporation, Cummins, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Continental AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In January 2021, Texas Instruments (TI) announced the launch of advanced wireless battery management system for EVs. This system allows control to be established wirelessly, eradicating troublesome cabling and saving weight. TI’s CC2662R-Q1 SimpleLink Wireless BMS MCU efficiently communicates with 100 battery cells over 2.4 GHz with 2 ms per node latencies.

• Hardware segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020, as battery management system in electric or hybrid electric vehicles generally consists of microcontrollers, sensors, and voltage units. High demand for monitoring batteries is a key factor expected to drive growth of this segment.

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) provide benefits of gasoline engines as well as electric motors to meet different objectives, such as high power, better fuel economy, and additional auxiliary power to various electronic devices and power tools. HEVs require the help of battery management microcontrollers to reduce idle usage of power by shutting down the engine or motor while initiating ignition only when it is required.

• Passenger vehicle segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, which can be attributed to rising demand for passenger buses that can pack in more than eighty seats and provide an efficient mode of transportation.

• Electric vehicle battery management system market in Europe is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period due to supportive government initiatives, such as exemption of registration charges and road taxes for electric vehicle buyers and incentives for EV manufacturers. Special emphasis given on expanding manufacturing facilities to produce lithium-ion batteries is another factor expected to positively impact market growth in this region.

To understand how our Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) Market report can bring difference to your business strategy:-https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/987

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) market based on component, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Lithium Ion

Redox Flow

Lead Acid

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Battery Electric

Hybrid Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Voltage Monitoring

Temperature Censor

Current Management

Discharge Monitoring

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/987

Key Advantages of Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System (EVBMS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.