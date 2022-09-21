AutoVitals Named 2022 MOTOR Top 20 Award Winner

Autovitals Wins 2022 MOTOR Top 20 Award for Web.X, a Digital Marketing Solution for Independent Auto Repair Shop Owners

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, is excited to announce winning the MOTOR Top 20 Award for its Web.X standalone website and digital marketing solution.

With over 30 years of history, the MOTOR Top 20 Awards is one of the automotive industry's longest-running and most-recognized award programs. For 2022, MOTOR expanded the Top 20 Awards to include any innovations, new processes or solutions that have benefited the industry, making the award even more competitive.

Winners are chosen based on an online voting system open to the public, where automotive professionals can recognize their favorite solutions. The 2022 MOTOR Top 20 Award Winners will be presented at AAPEX, which will take place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AutoVitals launched Web.X in May 2021 as a standalone website and digital marketing solution to enable independent auto repair shop owners to strengthen branding and boost appointment fulfillment. This digital marketing solution enhances customer loyalty and retention through custom websites, appointment management, and review management. Most notably, the Web.X platform was built to maximize a shop website's Lighthouse Score and positively influence Google search result rankings.

"AutoVitals is thrilled by the support and recognition from the industry professionals who voted for Web.X in the MOTOR Top 20 Awards," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "We strive to provide a powerful, comprehensive software solution that helps our customers with driving profitable growth within their shops."

About AutoVitals: AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

Contact Information:

Araceli Dagdagan

Director of Marketing

araceli.dagdagan@autovitalsinc.com



Related Images











Image 1: AutoVitals Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment