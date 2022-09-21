Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market to Surpass US$ 2,163.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,067.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market:

Key players operating in market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced infusion pumps. For instance, in May 2018, Nipro Corporation, a medical equipment company, launched New SUREFUSER + PCA SET. This device is used for the continuous infusion of an anesthetic, which is controlled by a patient according to the level of pain. It is easy to grab and fit in a palm, with a larger button as the switch for injection of drug solution.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease. For instance, according to a research article published by JAMA Oncology, a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association. There were 23.6 million new global cancer cases in 2019 and 10.0 million cancer deaths.

Among product type, Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, as these pumps allow the continuous administration of the therapeutic drug after the initial setup, resulting in a steady concentration plateau.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global elastomeric infusion pumps market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi, Leventon, S.A.U, Ambu A/S, Baxter International Inc., Halyard Health, and Nipro Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market, By Product Type Variable Rate Elastomeric Pumps Continuous Rate Elastomeric Pumps

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market, By Treatment Pain management Antibiotic/Antiviral Chemotherapy Others

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market, By End User Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Home Care Settings Hospitals Others

Global Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market, By Region: North America Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





