NRS Injury Law Expands Ohio Presence with New Downtown Cleveland Office

Ohio's Largest Workers' Compensation Law Firm Announces Opening of Downtown Office with New Hires & Company Rebrand

David Nager, Daniel Romaine, and Jerry Schneiberg, the partners at NRS Injury Law, are proud to announce the opening of their newest office. Located in an executive suite in downtown Cleveland's coveted Fifth Third Center building, NRS Injury Law attorneys have established this location in downtown Cleveland to continue their commitment to the community. Cleveland residents can now seek legal counsel by visiting the renowned firm at its new location:

NRS Injury Law

The Fifth Third Center

600 Superior Ave #2505

Cleveland, OH 44114

In conjunction with the new office announcement, NRS Injury Law proudly announces three new hires: Heaven Jaafar, Erin Schmidt, and Mike O'Neil. These successful individuals reflect the mission of the firm in their impressive track records, outstanding employment credentials, and numerous industry achievements. Each will serve a valuable role in assisting NRS Injury Law clients with workers' compensation claims.

In addition to expanding its physical presence in the great state of Ohio, NRS Injury Law completed a brand refresh. This rebrand includes an updated website, which will serve as a valuable tool for their clients to navigate useful and practical information. It is important to the firm to be a trusted resource. Clients can enjoy a streamlined process for contacting NRS Injury Law to receive free information on their cases. NRSInjuryLaw.com has also expanded to include numerous free articles about workers' compensation, medical malpractice, mass tort, and more. To see the new digital presence, please visit NRS Injury Law.

About NRS Injury Law:

NRS built its law firm around the values in their initials: "No Reason to Settle for less." Additional offices and staff have been strategically added to most effectively represent clients in every community in Ohio. NRS is the largest workers' compensation law firm in the state, which means clients have the best legal representation possible, allowing them to receive the highest value for their cases. NRS's unique, team-centered approach leverages the best legal strategies to maximize settlements for workers' compensation clients. In addition to Worker's Compensation, NRS's areas of service and expertise include Auto Accidents, Social Security Disability, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Medical Malpractice, Nursing Home Neglect, Mass Tort, and Class Action Lawsuits.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005062/en/