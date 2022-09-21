Submit Release
Isaac Mizrahi, the Living Legend of Real Estate Enters Wedlock with the Jewelry Queen Adina Kam

Isaac Mizrahi is a distinguished investor, influencer, CEO of Miz Ventures, and a member of high-class New York elite societies. Mr. Mizrahi recently married the renowned high-end fashion icon Adina Kamkhatchi.

Hailing from New York City, Isaac Mizrahi is renowned as one of the most successful investor moguls nationwide. With a wealth of experience in both real estate and investment funds, Mr. Isaac has reshaped the landscape of New York's finance space. 

Isaac Mizrahi took his first steps into real estate in 2015 when he launched a series of buy-fix-flip projects for luxury properties in New York's metro. While honing his skills in real estate, he also managed the retail portfolio of his family firm.

As his influence grew over the years, so did his prestige. Finally, New York elites caught wind of his work, diligence, ethics, and, most importantly, results. As a result, Mr. Isaac was ushered into the upper echelons of New York's Socialites. 

Isaac Mizrahi embraced this opportunity to expand his network, forge deep business relationships with leading business experts, and expand his reach beyond the borders of his town. 

In 2018, his company Miz Ventures launched its first buy-fix-flip project in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. As mentioned above, the project's massive success led to a series of jobs across Indianapolis, Columbus, and Cincinnati, with the average return on investment being a whopping 13.2%. 

A year later, Isaac invested in a series of multi-family and single-family properties across Ohio through Miz Ventures. Currently, Miz Ventures shifted its focus toward property management and real estate consulting while expanding its reach in real estate. 

Mr. Isaac had a plethora of reasons for celebration in 2020. As his business blossomed, so did his personal life, as he met the love of his life, the renowned Jewelry Queen Adina Kam. 

Featured in top media outlets, including but not limited to Forbes, Vogue, Seventeen, and CNN, Adina's reputation as one of the leading jewelry designers preceded her when a dating app connected her with Isaac. 

Adina Kam is a respected high-end fashion icon, celebrity jewelry designer, and like Isaac, an influencer with a massive following across all relevant social media platforms. Adina's boutique jewelry pieces are worn by some of the most prestigious actors and artists, such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus. 

Isaac and Adina have numerous connection points; they are both hard-working individuals that have climbed the ladder of success one step at a time. Through diligence, commitment, and preservation, they have built fortunes while remaining humble and giving back to the communities that have supported them. 

This year, Isaac and Adina entered wedlock and are celebrating their accomplishments. The new couple looks forward to building a lifelong future and a legacy worthy of the country's most esteemed high-profile individuals.

More information about Mr. Isaac Mizrahi is available on his company’s official website

Miz Ventures


Isaac Mizrahi


United States


Website:http://instagram.com/IsaacrobertMizrahi

