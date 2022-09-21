Enabled Intelligence, Inc., Expands Headquarters in Fairfax County, Creates 117 New Jobs

Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.

"We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia. Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech neurodiverse professionals and military veterans," said Peter Kant, CEO, Enabled Intelligence, Inc.

Enabled Intelligence, Inc. was founded in October of 2020 and is an artificial intelligence technology startup providing sensitive and classified data labeling services and AI algorithm development for government and other critical AI/ML applications.

"I am pleased to once again see a major technology innovator expanding its operations in Fairfax County," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "This growth in AI applications from a company that also capitalizes on the tremendous workforce diversity of our County is a perfect example of how next-generation companies headquartered here are leading the way."

Enabled Intelligence's workforce includes veterans, neurodiverse professionals, people with different abilities, and data science subject matter experts. Its integrated team works with multiple forms of data including satellite imagery, radar, text, speech, audio, video, and more. The company specializes in providing highly accurate and secure (even classified) data labeling, creating training, and testing data sets, and building AI technologies for defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and other critical U.S. government missions including classified programs.

"We are honored to have Enabled Intelligence expand their presence here in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). "The opportunities they offer to our diverse populations is extraordinary, and their efforts shine as a bright example of the true spirit of inclusion, upon which we continue to build our thriving business community."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Enabled Intelligence's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

"Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration's goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports our corporate partners of all sizes."

