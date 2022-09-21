Garanti BBVA to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



ISTANBUL, Turkey, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garanti BBVA TKGBY, based in Istanbul, focused on banking sector today announced that Ceyda Akinc, IR Manager, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 22, 2022.

DATE: September 22, 2022

TIME: 9:30 - 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3oTs1LK

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 23

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Garanti BBVA's 1H22 ROAE reached 43%.

Garanti BBVA revised up the 2022 year-end ROAE guidance to >45%. Stronger than expected performance and economic activity called for a guidance revision.

During the Voluntary Tender Offer process (ended as of May 18, 2022) , BBVA acquired shares of Garanti BBVA, corresponding to 36.12% of Garanti BBVA's total share capital. As a result of the VTO, the total share capital of Garanti BBVA owned by BBVA reached 85.97%.

About Garanti BBVA

Established in 1946, Garanti BBVA is Turkey's most valuable and second largest private bank with consolidated assets close to TL 1.096 trillion (USD 66 billion) as of June 30, 2022.

Garanti BBVA is an integrated financial services group operating in every segment of the banking sector including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking together with its subsidiaries in pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management, besides international subsidiaries in the Netherlands and Romania.

The Bank has a leading position in key banking service areas:

Largest private bank in TL lending with 19.2% market share among peers.

Highest TL customer deposit base among private peers with 19.6% market share

Leadership in consumer loans with close to 21 million retail customers

18.0% market share in TL business banking

Ranks #1 in Brand Power amongst private peers and #1 in SME NPS



Implementing an advanced corporate governance model that promotes the Bank's core values, Garanti has Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) as its majority shareholder with 85.97% share

