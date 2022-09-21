Stella Rosa® Enters Sprits Segment with the Launch of Stella Rosa Brandy

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B icon, songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur Brandy teams up with Stella Rosa® to Launch Stella Rosa Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, Honey Peach Brandy in Select Markets September 2022. National Launch Q1 2023.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa®, America's #1 imported wine, and its parent company Riboli Family Wines, breaks into the spirits sector with an inaugural launch of their premium imported flavored brandy portfolio: Stella Rosa Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, and Honey Peach Brandy (SRP: $29.99/750ml).

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and model Brandy serves as the face and voice behind the launch campaign "The Spirit of Stella Rosa™."

Stella Rosa Brandy is handcrafted with ripe fruit flavors fresh from the rolling hills of northern Italy and bottled to perfection. Born out of a rich legacy, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation and continues to evolve with both wine and spirits trends and popular culture.

"Stella Rosa is always looking for innovative ways to give our customers the products they want," says 3rd Generation Family Member and Executive of Riboli Family Wines, Steve Riboli. "Our Stella Rosa Brandy portfolio brings three unique fruit-forward flavors we know customers will embrace."

The unique luxury glass bottles, are hand-crafted in Italy to reflect the elegance of our specialty crafted brandy. Created in small batches made with a specialized Italian production process to achieve pure flavors, the Stella Rosa Brandy portfolio offers year-round consumption opportunities – neat, on the rocks, and custom cocktails.

"One of my favorite things about working with Stella Rosa is the encouragement to always think outside the box, and that's exactly what I did with my cocktail 'B Rocka.' It tastes like an intricate, complex drink, you'd think it wasn't so simple and easy to make!" says Brandy.

Recipe for Brandy "B Rocka" Cocktail:

2 oz Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy

.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz simple syrup

4-5 muddled blackberries

The Stella Rosa Brandy portfolio includes:

Stella Rosa Smooth Black Brandy (SRP $29.99 ): Blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry.

): Blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry. Stella Rosa Tropical Passion Brandy (SRP $29.99 ): Mango, pineapple, and passion fruit.

): Mango, pineapple, and passion fruit. Stella Rosa Honey Peach Brandy (SRP $29.99 ): Ripe peaches and honey.

The Stella Rosa Brandy portfolio is now available in select markets: Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Baltimore, and Houston. The portfolio will be available nationwide in early 2023.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA

Stella Rosa is a selection of semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines. Among its impressive achievements are a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award and its position as the #1 imported wine in America. Stella Rosa is created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 brand on the MarketWatch 2020 Imported Wine Hot Brands list. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

ABOUT BRANDY NORWOOD

Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer and actress Brandy Norwood is one of the most influential artists in pop history. She emerged as a teenage sensation in the '90s with her 3x-platinum self-titled debut album, a hit sitcom Moesha and as the star of Disney's television adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Her idiosyncratic voice and the innovative sounds she brought to music—particularly her 5x-platinum selling album Never Say Never (1998), Full Moon (2002), and Afrodisiac (2004)—has been a guiding inspiration for generations of artists and helped her sell over 40 million albums worldwide. Brandy has earned a Grammy, an American Music Award, three NAACP Image Awards, three Billboard Awards, an MTV Movie Award, three Soul Train Awards, five Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, six BMI Awards, a Teen Choice Award and in 2018 she received the Cathy Hughes Award of Excellence at the Urban One Honors. While maintaining a recording career, Brandy continued to be a presence in television (The Game, Zoe Ever After, Star) and film (I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Double Platinum, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor) and in 2015 made her Broadway debut in Chicago. Brandy's first studio album in eight years, 2020's b7, debuted at No. 1 on the Independent charts and her Verzuz celebration with collaborator Monica was one of the webcast's most watched with 5 billion impressions. Brandy returned to television last year with a starring role on ABC's hip-hop musical drama Queens and will next be seen in Netflix's original holiday comedy Best. Christmas. Ever. She is currently at work on her eighth album, which will be released in partnership with Motown Records, while filming the A24 psychological thriller, The Front Room.

