Viatology.org Is Announced to Promote Road-Related Research

Viatology is the scientific study of roads. The last 30 years on the Internet has seen large amounts of study and data generated for highways, autobahns, and more. Today a new website called Viatology.org is announced to promote further interest in the topic, with an aim to make studies useful for future generations.

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viatology.org announces its launch today, with an intent to raise awareness on highway-related research.

Since the dawn of the Internet, there has been a steady increase in people sharing what roads connect where. Viatology provides the scientific framework that helps guide explanations for what, how, and where roads go. Passionate audiences love talking about Interstate highways, motorways, autobahns, etc., however further inroads are necessary to create a formal science and, perhaps one day, place viatology in scholastic curricula.

"The term viatology has been around for 15 years, yet to this day, this scientific study remains a niche interest", remarks Carl Rogers, principal of Viatology.org and owner of the Worldwide Transportation Library. "People have been studying roads for over a thousand years—ever since Roman times—however a term for this study has never been formalised. We hope to use this website as a conduit to get highway travellers, enthusiasts, and cartographers to further adopt the scientific method and promote viatology. To that end, Viatology.org will provide links to online resources, be it websites, YouTube channels, and others."

The website also provides additional colour on how the term viatology got coined, plus provide visitors a chance to nominate web resources that help fuel scientific interest in the generations ahead.

