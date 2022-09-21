Qualtrics Launches Video Feedback to Help Organizations Meet a New Generation of Consumers Where They Are

Customers can now collect, analyze and take action on both qualitative and quantitative feedback, all on the Qualtrics platform

Qualtrics' sophisticated machine learning analyzes sentiment and emotions from the comments consumers leave on video, enabling organizations to get deeper insights and act with empathy and speed

Today's consumers are accustomed to video, and Qualtrics Video Feedback makes it easy for organizations to capture a holistic view

Qualtrics XM, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced Video Feedback, a new way for organizations to collect qualitative feedback on the Qualtrics XM Platform™. Organizations can now capture video feedback from their customers, analyze both words and emotions, and use that data to make business decisions quickly and with confidence.

Qualitative research has traditionally required in-person interviews or focus groups. The accelerating pace of digital transformation has made it possible to move qualitative research online to meet today's consumers where they are – which is increasingly on video-based social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Now more than ever, companies need to make decisions with empathy, speed and scale," said Michel Feaster, Qualtrics' Chief Product Officer of Research. "With Video Feedback, Qualtrics is defining the next era of research and empowering organizations to understand what really matters to the next generation of consumers and design the products, services and experiences they want now and next."

Deeply Understand Customers' Thoughts and Emotions

Video feedback brings consumers' thoughts and feelings to life by empowering respondents to describe their experience in their own words. Qualtrics' sophisticated machine learning captures and analyzes what was said, as well as non-verbal signals such as body language and tone of voice, to provide deeper insights.

Video Feedback automatically translates and transcribes audio, saving researchers time and speeding up action. Additionally, sophisticated text analytics built directly into the product enable researchers to quickly surface themes from video responses, analyze them to highlight the most important responses, and set up automated alerts to prompt action.

Marketing, CX and HR teams will be able to use Video Feedback to integrate richer insights into their feedback programs.

Tell Data-Driven Stories that Drive Business Action

With editing capabilities built right into the product, researchers can edit videos and build highlight reels to tell data-driven stories and help people easily understand experience data to make faster, more accurate decisions about their business.

Video Feedback is the first of a number of qualitative research features that Qualtrics will introduce over the coming months. Because it is built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, organizations can bring together Video Feedback with all of their experience data—from survey responses to unstructured feedback such as social media posts, product reviews and chats— and easily turn large volumes of feedback into insights that drive action.

Availability

Video Feedback is already helping nearly 50 organizations in our early access program deliver better experiences and will be generally available at the end of October. Video Feedback is exclusively available in the Qualtrics XM Platform as a capability within DesignXM™.

