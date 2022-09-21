Ted Bogert Joins Future Home Loans as Orlando's Market Leader

Future Home Loans is eager and excited to announce Ted Bogert as our Orlando Market Leader.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ted brings decades of experience in mortgage industry excellence, team expansion, and sales development. As the Orlando-based Market Leader for Future Home Loans, Ted will lead Future to new heights across mid-Florida. In this role, he intends to draw from his extensive banking and finance background by expanding Future Home Loans sales, development, and expansion.

For over 25 years, Ted has been assisting professionals, business owners and families find efficient ways to utilize their resources and protect their assets in the insurance, mortgage and real estate industries. In 2017, Ted launched the eponymous Facebook Live program, The Ted Show! Community leaders, innovators, influencers, motivators, philanthropists and creators have all told their stories on Ted's Show.

Married for 31 years to his college sweetheart, the father of three beautiful children and one amazing grandson, Ted truly enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Ted is an advocate of all the major Future Home Loan principles including giving back and serving the community. He is a believer in financial education for everyone, and strongly supports that minority communities, associations, and underserved communities deserve the educational resources they need to succeed.

Ted is locally active in advocating for the LGBTQ+ community, and consistently provides support for local efforts to create a safe space and learning environment for LGBTQ+ people. He not only finds passion for LGBTQ+ rights, but also dedicates his time to being a leading supporter of Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Harbor House, Special Olympics, The Lifeboat Project and BASE Camp Children's Cancer Foundation.

As leadership continues to expand and grow the Future Home Loans standard, Ted stands in belief with the Future Home Loans founders ideology of world-class customer service and customer-first driven processes. Our team has no doubt he will launch Future Home Loans into new heights with dedication to the client and community.

Future Home Loans was founded in sunny Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2017. Since then, they have expanded their horizons throughout FL, VA, TX, TN, NC, SC, GA and AL. Prior to starting Future Home Loans, their founders were top producers within the realm of corporate finance and found themselves eager to bring mortgages to a new level: a brokerage of fellow hard-working and customer-centric loan officers. They are locally veteran-owned and operated and continue to set their goals high in the way of expansion and growth. They believe everyone's "future is bright".

