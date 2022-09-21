U.S. Medical Foods Market to Surpass US$ 67,325.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. Medical Foods market is estimated to be valued at US$ 19,067.9 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Medical Foods Market:

The rising prevalence of diabetes and malnutrition is propelling growth of market for medical foods in the U. S. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on January 18, 2022, there were about 37.3 million people who had diabetes in the U. S. which was 11.3% of the U.S. population.

Key Market Takeaways:

U.S. Medical Foods market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period due to increase in product launches by the key market players. For instance, on January 27, 2022, Danone S.A., a Spanish-French based multinational food-products corporation, announced launch of a new powder version of a pre-existing Souvenaid, a medical nutritional drink for supporting memory function in early stages of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Among disease indication, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) segment held a higher market share in 2021 owing to increasing patient pool suffering from IBS in the U.S. For instance, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) as on July 12, 2022, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic Gastrointestinal (GI) disorder affecting approximately 5 million people in the U.S. and about 38 women and 10 men per 100,000 people.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. Medical Foods market include Enterome SA, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Abbott, ExeGi Pharma, LLC, VSL Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Entera Health, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Danone, and Nestlé S.A.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Medical Foods Market, By Food Type: Prebiotics Probiotics Probiotic Foods Probiotic Supplements Food Supplements

U.S. Medical Foods Market, By Disease Indication: Inflammatory Bowel Disease Ulcerative Colitis Cohn's Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others

U.S. Medical Foods Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Retail Channel Online Channel



