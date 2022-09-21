Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Gov. Wolf. “Investing in apprenticeship programs, where participants can earn a wage while learning a valuable new skill, is one way we can ensure there is a strong pipeline of new talent for these key industries.”

Gov. Wolf visited IBEW 163 last week, to tout the “earn-while-you-learn” apprenticeship model and highlight his administration-long support for and investments in registered apprenticeship programs.

Through the funding award announced today, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, IBEW Local 163 JATC will prepare 30 individuals from Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties to become Qualified Electrical Workers through a five-year apprenticeship program. The program includes 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 900 hours of classroom-related instruction.

As an apprentice, participants will earn $13 to $27 an hour plus benefits. Upon completion of the program, as a Qualified Electrical Worker wireman, participants can expect to earn at least $37 an hour plus benefits.

“The demand for Qualified Electrical Workers in our four-county area is growing,” said John Nadolny, Training Director. “With support from DCED, our program will increase enrollment to meet the needs of local employers while also preparing individuals with a high school diploma or GED earn a living wage. Beginning next year, apprentices will also have access to our new Advanced Technology Center where they can gain skills to work in green industries such as solar and electrical vehicles.”

IBEW Local 163 works to provide the most skilled and productive workforce while ensuring members’ safety, rights, and benefits in Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties.

Under Gov. Wolf, 85 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have been supported and more than $13.3 million has been invested through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The program works to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development. Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Program funding is provided to eligible applicants for the purpose of reaching the goal of increasing apprenticeship accessibility across the state. Eligible uses of funds include expenses related to instruction that complements on-the-job learning.

