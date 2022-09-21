The Farmers’ Truck Releases Impact Report Pointing to Mobile Farmers’ Markets as Food Security Solution in America
Social enterprise focused on solving food security releases Impact Report on hunger problem in the United States, and solutions such as mobile farmers’ markets.
Fighting for food justice and access is our mission. We hope this report will be widely shared with the decision makers and politicians who have the reach to enact and enforce real change.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Farmers’ Truck, a social enterprise focused on solving food security through accessibility, has released an in-depth Impact Report into the hunger problem in the United States, and solutions such as mobile farmers’ markets.
— The Farmers’ Truck CEO Frederic Laforge
The objective of the report is to demonstrate the use and value of mobile market programs across the United States and their effectiveness in addressing the issue of healthy food access in food deserts and food swamps across the country.
Click here for full report.
Key takeaways in the report include:
Hunger, healthy food access, obesity, socio-economic disparities, and crippling healthcare costs cost American citizens trillions of dollars every year. (source)
Health conditions that arise as a result of a poor diet and nutrition are largely preventable. (source)
Obesity, poor nutrition, & chronic diseases are on the rise.
The idea behind solving just hunger has primarily been to give people more food (ie: more calories) so they no longer feel hungry. However, attempts at addressing hunger alone don’t yield favorable, long-term results because they don’t address the more overarching issue of food access.
Stigma plays a part in food assistance that can’t be overlooked. Mobile markets give people a chance to get the nutritious food they need in a welcoming, inclusive environment that is more akin to a farmers’ market than a food bank.
“The inequities in food access throughout North America are profound,” said The Farmers’ Truck CEO Frederic Laforge. “Healthy food access, socio-economic disparities, crippling healthcare costs, obesity and hunger are huge issues that must be addressed. Our Impact Report highlights mobile market programs as one of clearly viable solutions to address healthy food access in food deserts and food swamps, (areas that lack sufficient access to healthy, affordable food) across the country.”
The most significant benefit of mobile market programs is that, unlike many other types of food retailers, they focus on addressing all five dimensions of food access:
AVAILABILITY & ACCESSIBILITY: Mobile markets focus primarily on providing fruits and vegetables directly to places they’re needed the most by hosting market events at convenient locations where people gather naturally, making fresh produce both more available and accessible.
AFFORDABILITY: Because mobile markets aren’t profit-driven, the products they sell are generally at or below fair market value to ensure that fruits and vegetables are affordable, especially for those on limited and fixed incomes.
ACCOMMODATION: Mobile market programs accommodate their customers by offering different forms of payment (including SNAP/EBT and cash) and a convenient schedule that can change to accommodate residents’ needs.
ACCEPTABILITY: Offering locally-grown organic produce is what most mobile markets aim for. Many of the organizations that have mobile market programs support local food supply chains and can offer the freshest produce possible from local farms. Acceptability also takes into account whether or not the foods offered are the types of foods people want to eat. Is it recognizable to customers? Is it culturally relevant? By talking with their customers about what they want at the mobile market, they can ensure they’re providing foods their community members actually want to eat.
The Impact Report was submitted last month as the Biden-Harris Administration embarks on the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on Sept. 28, 2022.
“Fighting for food justice and access is our mission,” said Laforge. “We hope this report will be widely shared with the decision makers and politicians who have the reach to enact and enforce real change.”
About The Farmers’ Truck
The Farmers’ Truck is a social enterprise with a mission to bring fresh, accessible food to every community. They design mobile farmers’ market trucks and help non-profit organizations throughout North America establish and sustain mobile market programs. They empower champions to address the lack of fresh food access in their communities by providing a proven, human-centered design, mobile market vehicle that is accessible for NGOs. The Farmers’ Truck takes care of product design, manufacturing, delivery and will also support on program launches and fundraising.
James Mallory
The Farmers' Truck
+1 506-248-0699
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other