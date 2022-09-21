Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,296 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in New York City.  The Secretary emphasized the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon’s economy while restoring the trust of its people.  The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the generosity of the Lebanese state in hosting refugees and emphasized that refugee returns to Syria must only be done voluntarily, safely, and with dignity. The Secretary stressed the urgent need and continued support to conclude a maritime agreement to ensure stability and Lebanon’s economy. The Secretary reiterated that the United States would continue to work with Lebanon for peace and prosperity in the region.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.