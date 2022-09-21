Global Mobile Device Management Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $24,161.1 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the Forecast Timeframe from 2019 to 2027 | [200-Pages] by Research Dive

The global mobile device management market is predicted to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the manufacturing of new mobile phones. Based on the deployment mode, the cloud sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have wide growth opportunities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global mobile device management market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $24,161.1 million and grow at a CAGR of 28.2% throughout the analysis period from 2019 to 2027.

As per our analysts, with the growing implementation of mobile device management to increase device supportability, security, and cooperate functionality, the mobile device management market is predicted to experience progressive growth during the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing security concern to protect corporate data is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe. However, the stringent government rules and regulations in terms of restricting data security may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Mobile Device Management Market

The report has divided the mobile device management market into segments based on deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The cloud sub-segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 29.9% throughout the forecast period. The increasing use of cloud deployment mode in mobile device management to enhance the efficiency of the company by allowing employees to work remotely is predicted to foster the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Organization Size: Small and Medium Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The small and medium are expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% over the forecast timeframe. The increasing adoption of mobile device management software across small and medium enterprises to secure mobile devices is predicted to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

Industry Vertical: Retail Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The retail sub-segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% throughout the analysis period. The increasing demand for mobile device management software by retailers to secure and track data on a daily basis is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Huge Growth Opportunities

The Asia-Pacific region of mobile device management is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis timeframe. The shifting of a large number of companies across this region due to the availability of skilled labor and lower investment cost in setting up businesses is predicted to drive the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Mobile Device Management Market

The rise of the novel coronavirus has had a positive impact on the mobile device management market. The pandemic has forced organizations to adopt work-from-home facilities for their employees for safety reasons. This has increased the demand for mobile device management software to manage work through cloud services. Moreover, the increasing adoption of mobile device management software by many companies to protect their data has inclined the growth of the market during the pandemic.

Key Players of the Mobile Device Management Market

The major players of the mobile device management market include

Samsung Microsoft Blackberry Cisco System Inc. Citrix Systems Inc. Google VMware Inc. SAP SE Quest Software IBM, and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as product development, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to attain a leading position in the global industry. – Buy the full report starting at $2999(Read-Only)

For instance, in May 2020, Sinch AB, a telecommunications and cloud communications platform as a service (PaaS) company, announced its partnership with SAP SE, a German multinational software company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to focus on digital business transformation by creating a first-class customer experience and ensuring the highest possible quality of services with better software solutions.

Further, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

