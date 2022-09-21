Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,290 in the last 365 days.

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; September 29th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; September 29th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

 

Hughes State Office Building

333 East Washington Street

First Floor, Room B

Syracuse, NY 13202

 

WHO: Syracuse Regional Board of Review

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Thursday; September 29th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below.  Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132. 

You just read:

New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; September 29th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.