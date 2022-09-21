Lâm Đồng ships first 70 tonnes of durian to China

VIETNAM, September 21 - LÂM ĐỒNG — The Central Highlands Province of Lâm Đồng on Wednesday exported the first batch of 70 tonnes of durian to the Chinese market.

The durians are provided by Long Thủy Production Trading Co in Bảo Lâm District. It is the first enterprise in the province which has been granted codes for both durian packaging facility and 150ha-durian growing area by China.

The shipment comes following the signing of the protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Việt Nam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) over two months ago.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Châu, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spoke highly on the first shipment of local durian to China which is considered the largest durian consumption market in the world.

To date, China’s customs have approved and granted codes for two packaging facilities and one durian planting in Lâm Đồng Province. The additional 10 growing areas in the locality will be granted codes in the near future so that local businesses will have more supply of durian for exporting to the market.

The province is home to more than 14,000ha of ​​durian growing area with 900ha certified with VietGAP.

Earlier this week, Đắk Lắk Province also sent the first batch of 100 tonnes of durian to China. — VNS