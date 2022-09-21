The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health: Calling Maine’s Anti-Hunger Advocates

Join other educators and advocates to learn about the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and review federally recognized innovations & data-driven solutions. Then, join with local multidisciplinary teams to collaborate on opportunities specific to your region and make a commitment to eliminating disparities.

Date: September 28, 2022

Time: 3:30pm

Facilitator: Rebekah Sousa

Outcomes:

You will be able to define food security

You will consider the 5 Pillars of the conference and apply them to the State of Maine, Counties, and/or Local Communities.

You will have models for strengthening food security within communities

You will network with like-minded individuals across sectors and specialties to create more holistic and thoughtful approaches for the specific challenges in Maine.

Audience: School staff, administration, and school stakeholders

Register here.

For further questions, reach out to Rebekah Sousa at Rebekah.Sousa@maine.gov.