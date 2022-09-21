Biosimilars Market Size, Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2030

Reports And Data

The global biosimilars market size was USD 15.54 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biosimilars Market size is expected to reach USD 88.12 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid market revenue growth of biosimilars is due to various factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and shortened regulatory approval process. However, complexities in manufacturing may hamper market revenue growth.

Chronic diseases are defined broadly as conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability. Many chronic diseases are caused by a combination of risk factors such as tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke, poor nutrition, including diets low in fruits and vegetables and high in sodium and saturated fats, lack of physical activity and excessive alcohol consumption. Hence, to cure chronic diseases, biosimilars are safe and effective medications and this in turn, is driving market growth

According to latest analysis by RnD, increasing number of product launches, product approvals, extensive R&D activities, entry of novice players, and recent strategic alliances in the market such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and deals, among others are some key factors that will drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period 2022-2030. Entry of new players and start-ups and the advent of advanced technologies are expected to further intensify the competition in the market.

Asia-Pacific biosimilar market is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to presence of various emerging players in the region. Increasing geriatric population in Asia-Pacific is associated with a high healthcare expenditure burden, and the market segment demands lower cost alternatives such as biosimilars, which can drive revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among product type segment, recombinant glycosylated proteins segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Glycosylation is the reaction in which a carbohydrate is attached to a hydroxyl or other functional group of another molecule in order to form a glycoconjugate. Glycosylation usually refers to an enzyme-catalyzed reaction. These products are generally used in making drugs for cancer treatment as glycosylation profoundly affects biological activity, function, clearance from circulation and crucially, antigenicity. Hence, these products are expected to witness increasing demand as these products being used by patients are showing effective results. Regular demand for these medicines across the world for treatment of cancer is expected to drive the segment revenue growth.

Among disease type segment, oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Biosimilars have many potential advantages in the treatment of cancer, as they introduce competition into the drug development process. Availability of biosimilars in the field of oncology has not only reduced the price but also made cancer treatment more affordable and accessible. Also, due to the high incidence of cancer, healthcare systems across the globe are focusing on reducing the burden of cancer by adopting cost effective treatment options, which is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Biosimilars Market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to several factors such as impending patent expiry of biologic products, launch of new biosimilars, and rising incidence of chronic disorders. Favorable regulatory scenarios and strong presence of market players in the European region are driving growth of the market. 39 biosimilar drugs have been approved in EU until May 2021, which can be used for oncology treatment and are helping in driving the market revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s laboratories Ltd., Novartis AG., Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Samsung Biologics., Celltrion, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Biosimilars Market based on product type, disease type and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

Recombinant Peptides

Others

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Oncology

Blood Disorders

Chronic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Increasing demand to treat chronic and rare diseases to drive market growth

The global Biosimilars Market is majorly driven by a rapidly rising demand for personalized therapy and precision medicine to treat a wide range of rare and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and genetic disorders. Rapid progress in the field of precision medicine and growing application of customized therapies are significantly contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

Inaccessibility to advanced medical facilities in developing regions might hamper market growth

The steady revenue growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry can be restrained due to some external factors. Limited access to proper medical facilities in low- and middle-income regions, shortage of skilled professionals, and lack of knowledge about certain treatments, drugs, and diseases can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

