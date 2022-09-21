Momcozy survey finds moms face challenges in meeting breastfeeding and pumping demands; time and breast pump management biggest hurdles

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent survey, Momcozy, North America’s top-selling wearable breast pump brand found that moms struggle with breastfeeding and breast pumping mostly due to a lack of time, space, and the right breast pump to meet their demands. Moreover, wearable breast pumps that allow moms to pump hands-free anywhere make it easier to balance life enjoyment while nursing.

Momcozy Breastfeeding and Pumping Experience Survey results

The survey was conducted from July 25th, through September 13th, 2022, via Momcozy’s social media accounts and newsletter targeting North American moms, garnering nearly 1000 responses. Among its results, it found:

Moms face many hurdles to successful breastfeeding, including breast health issues, problems with latching, and a sense of isolation. The most common thread in the responses however was the difficulty in managing the time to pump around busy schedules, along with the difficulties of breast pump management.

Generally, moms with wireless, wearable pumps reported more positive breast pumping experiences compared with their traditional breast pump counterparts.

Most respondents pump at home, at work (in nursing rooms and at desks), or in transit between the two locations, indicating moms spend most of their time between the two jobs of taking care of their child, and earning income.

In terms of the ‘craziest’ place moms ever breast pumped, there were lots of surprises. The most mentioned locations included at meetings, the grocery store, parties, and restaurants. Other locations mentioned such as festivals, amusement parks and sports games indicate that for some moms, wearable breast pumps allow them greater flexibility and freedom to do things they like.

“These findings suggest that while there’s still a struggle to meet pumping goals, more and more, wearable breast pumps are empowering moms to comfortably pump anywhere, anytime with confidence and freedom,” said Momcozy representative Ella. “Simply put, moms have very little time to themselves to choose when or where to pump. But with a hands-free, wearable pump moms can feel more secure pumping anywhere, and don’t have to miss out on the things that bring enjoyment to their lives because of it.”

According to the National Women’s Law Center, a majority of new mothers work, with over 72% of those employed working full time. Under these conditions, 95% of breastfeeding moms pump to keep up with their baby’s demands. However, even with the benefit of breast pumps, breastfeeding rates still drop to 20% by the recommended minimum of 6 months.

“The survey results shed light on the fact that every minute of the breastfeeding and breast pumping mom’s day is precious,” Ella continued. “Naturally, we often see pumping carried out while multitasking. Without a good pump that allows moms to work hands-free, this becomes much more difficult. To help moms meet their breastfeeding needs, their pump should fit seamlessly into their busy schedules and minimally interfere with their ability to take care of their child, work, or even have fun.”

As North America’s top-selling wearable breast pump brand, Momcozy seeks to bring convenience and comfort to moms, while empowering them to be the best versions of themselves as mothers and individuals. As part of its efforts to better serve mothers, Momcozy conducted its survey to gain a deeper understanding of their breastfeeding needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27037e9b-af1f-4e74-9164-5b9c5d97bebe

Tim Brown tim198515@gmail.com