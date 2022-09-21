AgileThought creates a new market unit to serve the Technology, Media, and Telecom industry, and names Santiago Noziglia as SVP and General Manager

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest Market Unit: Media & Entertainment / US West that will focus serving the Technology, Media, and Telecom industry. In accordance with all other AgileThought Market Units, the formation of this new US West Unit has been defined via a combination of industries and geography in order to provide a focused and agile response to the needs of regional clients in this market.

Driving this decision is the current makeup and size of the Technology, Media, and Telecom industries' market, which is currently estimated at $5.1 trillion, and consists of iconic brands that are heavily vested in digital transformation; either as market disruptors or reimagining themselves to regain and sustain market relevance. This dynamic makes AgileThought an excellent partner of choice to bring what is possible to life for these brands, helping to create accelerated client value.

Leading this new Market Unit is Santiago Noziglia as SVP and General Manager. Santiago joins AgileThought bringing with him a track record of starting and growing businesses. Santiago has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic development and plan execution at technology organizations, most recently as Managing Director for Globant. Prior to that, Santiago served as SVP of Business Development at Belatrix, a Technology company that was acquired by Globant in 2019. "We are very excited to welcome Santi to the AgileThought team. His proven leadership and success in serving the media and entertainment industry, and expertise in delivering strategic solutions to clients around the world make him a great fit for AgileThought and an incredible asset for our clients," said Manuel Senderos, CEO of AgileThought.

AgileThought welcomes Santiago as the leader of this newest Market Unit and looks forward to helping our clients in the Technology, Media, and Telecom to accelerate the discovery, design, and delivery of the digital innovations they need to succeed.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/ .

