CAULIPOWER Reinvents Another American Favorite With First-Ever Chickpea & Cauliflower Coated Chicken Nuggets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of the #1 Cauliflower Crust Pizza and #1 Gluten-Free Pizza in the US, is officially launching All Natural1 Chicken Nuggets. CAULIPOWER’s latest innovation is made with all natural1 white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever, with a veggie coating made of chickpea & cauliflower, making them the ONLY chickpea and cauliflower coated chicken nuggets on the market!

CAULIPOWER’s new All Natural1 Chicken Nuggets are gluten free always and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, trans fats, and added sugars. They’re packed with protein and have 29% fewer calories, 39% less fat, and 27% less total carbs than an average of the leading frozen nugget SKUs 3.

The brand’s new All Natural1 Chicken Nuggets join CAULIPOWER’s innovative line of All Natural1 Chicken Tenders - the ONLY baked (never fried) frozen tenders - which are driving 22% of the growth in the chicken tender segment today and include the #1 spicy chicken tender in the entire better-for-you category4.

Better-for-you chicken nugget sales dollars have increased 32% vs. a year ago5, showing immense growth and opportunity within the category. When asked about the most important factors when choosing a chicken nugget, 34% of consumers say ingredients and 52% say that more nutritious offerings would improve the category6. As a brand known for listening to what consumers want, CAULIPOWER answered this call with a delicious, easy-to-prepare, more nutritious offering that parents can feel great about giving their kids, and the whole family will love.

“Since we launched our All Natural1 Chicken Tenders in 2019, our CAULIPOWER Crew has been asking us to reinvent another childhood favorite – the chicken nugget”, says Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. “Our new All Natural1 Chicken Nuggets are made with premium, all natural1 chicken and a veggie-packed coating that’s perfectly crispy and gluten-free. Finally, there’s a chicken nugget that everyone at the table can enjoy…which is why we call it the “I LOVE IT” nugget!”

CAULIPOWER’s All Natural1 Chicken Nuggets are now available nationwide in the freezer aisle at Sam's Club and will be available at Walmart in October, with thousands more stores coming later this year.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to reinvent America’s favorite comfort foods. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S., and has even been featured as an answer on Jeopardy! In addition to stone-fired cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, cauliflower pasta, and breakfast scrambles. Founder and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find CAULIPOWER in 30,000 retailers nationwide and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com and @CAULIPOWER.

