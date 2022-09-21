Submit Release
DiligenceVault and Hamilton Lane Partner on Data Collection and Inbound Management

Leading private markets investment firm selects DiligenceVault's platform to streamline the inbound investment opportunity process for new private capital funds

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiligenceVault, a digital diligence platform with a network of over 12,000 asset owners, allocators, and asset managers, today announced a new client partnership with Hamilton Lane, a leading global private markets investment firm with $832 billion assets under management and supervision (as of June 30, 2022).

As the private markets investment landscape continues to expand, investment firms require new ways to accelerate and streamline the traditionally cumbersome and challenging investment sourcing and inbound opportunity management process. Hamilton Lane adopted DiligenceVault's Opportunity Vault module to enhance the firm's systematic and data-driven capture of inbound investment opportunities, furthering Hamilton Lane's commitment to delivering best-in-class private markets investment results.

Griff Norville, Managing Director, Hamilton Lane, commented: "Technological innovation is a core value at Hamilton Lane. From investing in disruptive technologies and partnerships to developing innovative products, we strive to push ourselves, our clients, and the industry forward. We are excited to leverage DiligenceVault's cutting-edge due diligence technology in our continued effort to deliver outstanding client experiences globally."

"We are thrilled Hamilton Lane has expanded its relationship with DiligenceVault by adopting our Opportunity Vault module. By re-thinking the approach for new opportunities and pitches, and providing a modern and easy-to-use digital solution for asset managers and private capital firms to submit opportunities and proposals, Hamilton Lane will realize greater efficiencies while expanding the universe of managers to be considered for investment," said Bill Elcock, Head of Sales, Investor Solutions of DiligenceVault.

About DiligenceVault

DiligenceVault believes in making due diligence possible for all by creating a new data-driven standard for due diligence in the investment management industry. Today, over 50,000 users leverage the platform in digitalizing and streamlining their due diligence framework, moving away from previously manually intensive, error-prone, and expensive diligence processes. Founded in 2014, DiligenceVault is backed by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and delivers a global support promise with teams in New York, Boston, London, India, and Singapore. 

For more information, please visit: www.diligencevault.com

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 540 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies.

For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com.

For media inquiries:

Giulia Baiocchi
DiligenceVault
giulia@diligencevault.com 

Kate McGann
Hamilton Lane
kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com
+1 240-888-4078

Contact Information:
Monel Amin
Founder & CEO, DiligenceVault
monel@diligencevault.com
(646) 449 0542

